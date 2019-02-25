GE sells off BioPharma business to Danaher for $21.4B

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- General Electric said Monday it's selling off its BioPharma business for more than $21 billion, in a move that cuts out significant debt for the conglomerate.

GE will sell the division to Danaher for $21.4 billion, the companies announced. Danaher will make BioPharma, which includes GE Life Sciences, a stand-alone business. BioPharma is a leading provider of medical instruments, consumables and software that supports research in the pharmaceutical industry. It generated $3 billion in revenues last year.

Danaher will pay the majority of the cost -- $21 billion -- in cash while assuming some GE pension liabilities.

GE CEO Lawrence Culp Jr. said the transaction marks a pivotal milestone.

"It demonstrates that we are executing on our strategy by taking thoughtful and deliberate action to reduce leverage and strengthen our balance sheet," he said in a statement. "We are retaining full flexibility for growth and strategic optionality with one of the world's leading healthcare companies, and we are pleased that our BioPharma colleagues will join a strong, established team at Danaher."

The deal is expected to close by the end of the year.

At the end of 2018, GE had $21 billion on the books in outstanding pensions. Danaher's deal takes away a portion of that liability.

Danaher first approached GE nearly a year ago about buying BioPharma. The announcement sent GE shares soaring in pre-market trading Monday.