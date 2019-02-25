Arrest warrant for Patriots owner expected soon in prostitution case

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Authorities are expected to issue an arrest warrant for New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft as soon as Monday, related to a sweeping prostitution investigation at Florida massage parlors.

Kraft was charged last week in a wide-ranging prostitution sting involving multiple South Florida massage parlors. Boston-area billionaire John W. Childs, a neighbor of Kraft's, has also been charged as part of the same investigation.

An arrest warrant for Kraft could be issued as soon as Monday. Childs, 77, has not been arrested, WBTS-TV reported, but has denied wrngdoing.

"The accusation of solicitation of prostitution is totally false. I have retained a lawyer," Childs told Bloomberg.

Kraft has also denied participating in illegal activity. About 100 men will be charged as a result of the sting operation, authorities said.

"We are working in conjunction with numerous jurisdictions and local agencies to try to arrest all subjects we have active charges on," Vero Beach, Fla., police spokesman Bradley Kmetz said. "We encourage people who have arrest warrants to turn themselves in."

Kraft and Childs are neighbors in Chestnut Hills, Mass., a Boston suburb.

Childs started his firm in 1995 and has invested $3.7 billion of equity capital into more than 50 businesses.

Childs, who lives seasonally in Indian River Shores, Fla., has donated millions to Republican political candidates, including former House Speaker Paul Ryan and former presidential candidate Mitt Romney.

Police said Kraft visited the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Fla., about 80 miles north of Miami, on two occasions in which he paid for prostitutes.