Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Ohio-based Bellisio Foods has recalled nearly 175,000 pounds of frozen pork over concerns there could be pieces of glass or hard plastic in the food.

The Department of Agriculture said packages of the Boston Market Home Style Meals Boneless Pork Rib Shaped Patty with BBQ Sauce and Mashed Potatoes are included in the recall.

"The problem was discovered when the establishment received consumer complaints of glass or hard plastic extraneous material in the rib-shaped patty," a USDA statement said.

"There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions or injuries due to consumption of these products."

The products were produced on various dates from Dec. 7, 2018, to Feb. 15, 2019. Affected 14-ounce packages contain "best buy dates" of Dec. 7, 2019 and Jan. 4, Jan. 24 and Feb. 15 of 2020.

The products, which have the establishment number 18297, were delivered to a Department of Defense facility in Tucson, Ariz., and retail locations nationwide.

Buyers with the affected packages should throw them away. For more information, customers can call Bellisio Foods at 855-871-9977 or visit the USDA website.

A report from the U.S. Public Interest Research Group last month said the number of food recalls have increased 10 percent over the past five years because of "systemic failures" before the products leave plants.