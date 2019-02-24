Singer R. Kelly spends a second night in jail due to being unable to pay bail. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- R. Kelly remained in jail for a second night Sunday on 10 counts of sexual abuse after failing to pay bail.

The R&B singer whose full name is Robert Sylvester Keller turned himself in to Chicago police Feb. 22 on charges of having sexually abused four people, including three minors, between 1998 and 2010.

A Chicago judge set his bond at $1 million on Saturday. However, Kelly has yet to pay the $100,000 bail -- 10 percent of the bond amount -- for his release from the Cook County Jail ahead of his trail due to his finances being "a mess," his lawyer Steve Greenberg said.

"This is someone who should be wealthy at this point in his career," Greenberg said. "And through mismanagement - through people, hangers-on and bad contracts, bad deals, bad leases like he had on his studio - he doesn't really have any money at this point."

Kelly, 52, reportedly owes $174,000 in back rent on his West Loop recording studio and court documents show that he owes more than $169,000 in child support to his ex-wife.

However, Greenberg denied that the child support payments impeded his ability to post bail -- retrieving money from banks over the weekend was part of the problem.

Following the bail hearing Saturday, Greenberg told reporters that he was "very happy" with the bond as it seemed "fair and reasonable," but it would take some time since he doesn't have the money "sitting in the bank" and Illinois doesn't have bail bondsmen, CNN reported.

The bond was set at $250,000 for each of the four people Kelly is accused of having sexually abused. If he posts bail, Kelly will also have to hand over his passport and refrain from contacting anyone under the age of 18.

For decades the singer has been surrounded by allegations of sexual impropriety, but things intensified in January after the docuseries Surviving R. Kelly aired on Lifetime television that included interviews with women who said they had been in abusive sexual relationships with the singer.

Greenberg has said he thinks the women are lying.

"Everything in that documentary was a rehash of things they've known for years," he said. "The police have investigated. The prosecutors investigated. The jury heard, and everybody rejected it."

Kelly is due back in court Monday.