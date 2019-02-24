Pompeo: Sanctions, military force remain options in Venezuela

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's "days are numbered" as the United States is prepared to issue new sanctions and use military force in support of opposition leader and National Assembly President Juan Guaido. File photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo vowed Sunday to continue to place pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's leadership, including possible military intervention.

Appearing on Fox News Sunday, Pompeo responded to reports that more than 60 Venezuelan National Guard troops defected from Maduro's regime to Colombia amid violence as the government attempted to block the entry of humanitarian aid.

"Some of this violence was clearly these colectivos, these gangs," Pompeo said. "The military wasn't as certain they wanted to lean into this violence. We are very hopeful in the days and weeks and months, the Maduro regime will understand that the Venezuelan people have made its days numbered."

He added that "every option is on the table" to support opposition leader and National Assembly President Juan Guaido, including military force.

RELATED More than 60 Venezuelan troops defect amid blockade of aid

"We're going to do the things that need to be done to make sure that the Venezuelan people's voice, that democracy reigns and that there is a brighter future of the people of Venezuela," he said.

Pompeo told CNN's State of the Union that the Lima Group -- a group of 12 nations assembled to establish peace in Venezuela -- would meet Monday to discuss further action in Venezuela including penalties against Maduro's regime and additional aid.

"America's policy has been very clear. We have supported the Venezuelan people. We will continue to do that," Pompeo said. "There's more sanctions to be had. There's more humanitarian assistance, I think, that we can provide."

The White House announced on Thursday that U.S. President Mike Pence will travel to the Lima Group meeting, where Guaido will also be in attendance.

Pompeo addressed criticisms by Maduro and others, alleging that the United States was using humanitarian aid being sent into the country as a tool to orchestrate an overthrow of the ruling government, saying the aid entered the country "at the request of the legitimate president of Venezuela," referring to Guaido.

"He said, 'Please bring food to my people. Please bring medicine to the sick that are here.' That's what we've been working on these past few weeks," Pompeo said of Guaido.

Pompeo also denied speculation that Venezuela's oil reserves was a driving factor for the United States involvement in the conflict.

"We're aimed at a singular mission -- ensuring that the Venezuelan people get the democracy that they so richly deserve and that the Cubans, and the Russians who have been driving this country into the ground for years and years and years no longer hold sway," he said.