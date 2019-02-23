Boeing 767 cargo jet crashes into bay near Houston

An Atlas Air cargo jet, similar to the one pictured here, has crashed into Trinity Bay near Houston, the FAA said Saturday. Photo courtesy Atlas Air

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- A Boeing 767 cargo jet crashed into Trinity Bay near Houston, Texas, on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The flight, Atlas Air Flight 3591, went down at about 12:45 p.m. about 30 miles southeast of Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

The aircraft's intended route was from Miami to Houston, the FAA said. Three people are believe to have been on board.

TV station KHOU reported there have been no confirmed fatalities.