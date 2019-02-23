An Atlas Air cargo jet, similar to the one pictured here, has crashed into Trinity Bay near Houston, the FAA said Saturday. Photo courtesy Atlas Air

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- A Boeing 767 cargo jet, operating as Amazon Prime Air, with three aboard, crashed into Trinity Bay near Houston, on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The flight, Atlas Air Flight 3591, went down at about 12:45 p.m. about 30 miles southeast of Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

The aircraft took off from Miami International Airport, the FAA said, and crashed into Jack's Pocket, the north end of Trinity Bay. During the past 24 hours, the plane also flew from Hawaii to California to Miami.

The 26-year-old plane was operating as Amazon Prime Air, one of 30 767's in Amazon's fleet, based on the tail number.

"It looks like total devastation from the aircraft part," Chambers County Sheriff Brian C. Hawthorne said to KPRC-TV. "Knowing what I saw, there can't be any survivors."

The sheriff said witnesses told authorities they heard what sounded like lightning before the plane went down. It went into a nose dive, then went into the water nose-first, according to witnesses

Hawthorne told KHOU-TV it took about 20 to 30 minutes for the first responders to arrive because of the location.

The depth of the water where the plane crashed is up to 5 feet.

The FAA issued an alert status after losing radar and radio contact with the plane.

The FAA said investigators are headed to the scene and the National Transportation Safety Board has been notified.

The jet, which has a payload of 115,700 pounds and a range of 3,255 miles, is used by Federal Express, UPS, DHL, according to Boeing.

The original 767-200 entered service in 1982, Other versions are the 767-200ER, 767-300, 767-300ER and the 767-400ER. Configured as a passenger plane, the 767 can carry from 200 to 300-plus passengers, according to Boeing.

Previously, the Boeing 767 had three fatal non-hijackng crashes, killing 806 people, according to AirSafe.com.

On May 26, 1991, 223 aboard Lauda Air Flight 004 died when it crashed near Bangkok on May 26, 1991. The in-flight left engine thrust reverser deeployed.

On October 31, 1999, all 217 people on board EgyptAir Flight 990, a 767-300ER, crashed off Nantucket Island, Mass., in international water. The NTSB determined the probable cause to be due to a deliberate action by the first officer.

On April 15, 2002, 129 of 166 people aboard Air China Flight 129, a 767-200ER, died when it crashed into a hill amid inclement weather while trying to land at Gimhae International Airport in Busan, South Korea. The cause was attributed to pilot error.

Two 767 planes also were hijacked on Sept. 11, 2011, and flown in World Trade Center Towers.