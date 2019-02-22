Time's Up CEO quit after after son accused of sex assault

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- The president and CEO of Time's Up, which strives for gender equality, resigned as her son faces sexual assault allegations.

Lisa Borders said in a statement that she had to resign to address "family concerns that require my singular focus." She said she's proud of the work she has done for Time's Up and hopes that continues to resonate.

Her son, Garry "Dijon" Bowden Jr., was accused in a Facebook post of touching a woman inappropriately during a "healing session." The woman told the Los Angeles Times that she felt violated because he touched her inappropriately.

Bowden's attorney, Alan Jackson, said there nothing inappropriate happened and showed a text message from the woman saying the massage was "gentle and authentic and loving."

The revelation prompted Borders to resign from Time's Up.

Time's Up also released a statement saying it supports survivors of sexual harassment and abuse.

"We agreed that it was the right decision for all parties involved," Time's Up said. "All of our actions were fully guided by our support for survivors."

Time's Up is part of the #MeToo movement and encourages anyone who has experienced sexual harassment, assault or related retaliation in the workplace to contact the organization's legal defense fund.

Borders took the job at Time's Up in October after she stepped down as president of the WNBA.