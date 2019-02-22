Sons of 'El Chapo' indicted on drug conspiracy charges

Two sons of Mexican drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman were indicted on drug conspiracy charges. Photo by Jose Mendez/EPA

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Two sons of convicted drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman were indicted with conspiracy to distribute drugs for importation into the United States, the Justice Department announced.

The indictment announced Thursday and unsealed last week alleges that from April 2008 to April 2018, Joaquin Guzman Lopez, 34, and Ovidio Guzman Lopez, 28, conspired to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana from Mexico and elsewhere to be imported into the United States.

The Department of Justice believes the two sons currently reside in Mexico.

The indictments against the two sons come 10 days after their father was found guilty in a three-month-long trial in New York on murder conspiracy, drug-trafficking and money-laundering charges.

His sentencing is scheduled for June 25.