Smollett apologizes to 'Empire' cast, maintains innocence after arrest

Actor Jussie Smollett was present on the Chicago set of "Empire" on Thursday after his release from jail. Photo courtesy Chicago Police Department/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- On the Chicago set of the TV drama Empire Thursday, actor Jussie Smollett apologized to cast members and insisted he did not fake an assault that's now got him facing felony criminal charges.

Smollett appeared on the set after posting bail Thursday and filmed at least one scene, but Fox representatives said they're "considering options" about how to handle the actor's status on the show. His participation was listed as "on hold," according to the production schedule.

"We understand the seriousness of this matter and we respect the legal process," 20th Century Fox Television and Fox Entertainment told CNN Thursday. "We are evaluating the situation and we are considering our options."

One person present at the meeting told the network they were shocked Smollett stuck to his story and maintained innocence.

Smollett posted a $100,000 bond after being charged with felony disorderly conduct and filing a false police report. After his release, Smollett's legal team said he feels "betrayed" by the legal system.

"Today we witnessed an organized law enforcement spectacle that has no place in the American legal system," the statement said Thursday. "The presumption of innocence, a bedrock in the search for justice, was trampled upon at the expense of Mr. Smollett and notably, on the eve of a mayoral election.

"Mr. Smollett is a young man of impeccable character and integrity who fiercely and solemnly maintains his innocence and feels betrayed by a system that apparently wants to skip due process and proceed directly to sentencing."

The charges stem from a Jan. 29 report in which Smollett, 36, said two attackers poured bleach on him and made racial and homophobic slurs.

Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson said a Cook County grand jury is reviewing the case. Authorities believe Smollett staged the attack because he was unhappy with his income from the Empire television show.

Smollett recently received a salary raise to $125,000 per episode in a deal that allowed him to make extra off the show's music.