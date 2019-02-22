Firefly Aerospace aims to fill 'small rocket' niche on Fla. Space Coast

Firefly will make smaller orbital launch rockets in a new factory just outside Kennedy Space Center. Photo courtesy of Firefly

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Firefly Aerospace announced Friday it will open a rocket-manufacturing facility on Florida's Space Coast on Cape Canaveral, adding momentum to a new commercial space race.

Firefly Aerospace will join SpaceX, Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin, satellite manufacturer OneWeb and a cluster of smaller companies that have kicked off a new chapter in American space exploration.

Gov. Ron Desantis was expected to make comments at a news conference Friday morning at the Cape.

Firefly will make smaller orbital launch rockets in a new factory just outside Kennedy Space Center, across the street from OneWeb's new satellite plant. Firefly would also use Space Launch Complex 20 as needed, according to previous information released by Space Florida.

The company previously told the state's marketing agency for space, Space Florida, that it plans to invest $52 million into its plant and new launchpad facilities.

Space Florida's board voted in November to negotiate for $18.9 million in state funding for the project, which is expected to support 239 jobs with anticipated annual pay average of $70,000. Space Florida endorsed the project under the code-name Project Maricopa.

The company would be providing an alternative to the Pegasus rocket developed in the 1990s by Orbital ATK, said Ray Lugo, director of the Florida Space Institute at the University of Central Florida.

"Firefly is going to the low end of the market. We are kind of saturated in the large class with rockets being developed by NASA, SpaceX and Blue Origin," Lugo said. "This niche has been filled by the Pegasus, and those are getting more expensive to acquire."

Coming to Florida is only logical for a launch provider, Lugo said.

"We have people who know the business who are available to work on these systems," Lugo said. "There's a reason NASA chose this location geographically, to launch over the ocean and so on."

Adding another rocket manufacturer, with high-paying jobs, boosts Florida's space industry, which in the past was only used as a launch location.

Lugo said he'd like to see more manufacturing of satellites in Florida, as OneWeb is doing.

"We need more satellite and payload manufacturers. Building satellites is more regular business and employment, which can get you past the slow times if there's no launches for a while," he said.

Rocket manufacturers also provide opportunities for Florida aerospace students, said Jaydeep Mukherjee, director of the NASA Florida Space Grant Consortium. "I would like to see students intern at these companies," Mukherjee said. "These companies will also be hiring from the local talent pool and that is very lucrative for the students." He said the presence of rocket companies opens possibilities for university experiments, especially on smaller rockets like Firefly's.

Firefly is developing rockets it calls Alpha and Beta. The company says they will provide the space industry with access to frequent launches at the lowest cost per kilogram, "enabling ambitious commercial and exploration missions from Low Earth Orbit to the Moon."

The firm, based near Austin, Texas, is led by CEO Tom Markusic and funded by Noosphere Ventures, the strategic venture arm of Noosphere Global. A leading investor in Noosphere is Ukrainian technologist and investor Max Polyakov. The board of Firefly includes John Isella, who has been senior technical adviser for NASA at Kennedy Space Center . Noosphere is a term coined by philosophers and scientists in 1920s Paris, referring to the sphere of human thought and consciousness that encircles the globe and impacts the evolution of life on the planet.

Firefly has been gearing up to begin commercial launches. In December it signed a launch and mission services contract with Spaceflight. That will allow it to arrange dedicated "rideshare" launch opportunities on the Alpha launch vehicle, for various companies.

Firefly intends to tap into a mushrooming market for small satellites. Multiple companies, including SpaceX and OneWeb, are positioning to launch constellations of new satellites, creating a web of satellites around the globe, in the coming years. Such new networks would provide high-speed Internet service to every corner of the world, including developing nations where such access has been difficult or impossible.

Les Kovacs, Firefly vice president of business development, said in a previous announcement that the advanced capabilities offered by the next generation of small satellites will allow novel applications of space-based capabilities.

He said the launches would ensure that "heritage aerospace companies and new space entrepreneurs have access to the shared resource of low-earth orbit and the launch capability required to successfully execute their business plans."