2 sons of 'El Chapo' indicted by U.S. on drug conspiracy charges

Two sons of Mexican drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman were indicted on drug conspiracy charges. File Photo by Jose Mendez/EPA

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Two sons of convicted drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman have been indicted on charges of conspiracy to distribute drugs into the United States, the Justice Department announced.

The four-page indictment announced Thursday says Joaquin Guzman Lopez, 34, and Ovidio Guzman Lopez, 28, conspired to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana from Mexico and elsewhere to be imported into the United States between 2008 and 2018.

The younger Joaquin Guzman is also known as "El Guero," which means "fair-haired." Ovidio Guzman is called "El Raton," which translates to "the mouse."

The Department of Justice said it believes they are in Mexico.

The indictments against the drug lord's sons come 10 days after he was found guilty after a three-month trial in New York City on murder conspiracy, drug-trafficking and money-laundering charges.

His sentencing is scheduled for June 25. He faces life in prison.

Prosecutors said the case against Guzman's sons was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces. The primary job of the task forces is "to identify, disrupt, dismantle, and prosecute high-level members of drug trafficking, weapons trafficking, and money laundering organizations and enterprises."