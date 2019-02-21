'Empire' actor Jussie Smollett arrested on charges of filing false police report

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Empire actor Jussie Smollett was arrested early Thursday for filing a false police report that said he was the victim of a hate-crime attack in Chicago, investigators said.

Smollett faces felony criminal charges for disorderly conduct and filing a false police report. The charges stem from a Jan. 29 incident in which Smollett, 36, said attackers poured what he believed was bleach all over his body and put a noose around his neck while making slurs about his race and sexuality.

Police will hold a media briefing at 9 a.m. CST to discuss the case. He's due in court for a bond hearing 1:30 p.m. CST Thursday.

Smollett's attorneys have denied the actor has been complicit in the attack. They released a statement that said he "enjoys the presumption of innocence, particularly where there has been an investigation like this one where information, both true and false, has been repeatedly leaked. Given these circumstances, we intend to conduct a thorough investigation and to mount an aggressive defense.'

His fellow Empire cast members and gay rights advocates had defended the actor, but his story began unraveled as detective were unable to corroborate aspects of his story -- including finding any surveillance video in the affluent Streeterville neighborhood to support his story.

Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi told NBC News the investigation into Smollett's assault took "considerable" police resources and 12 detectives have been working the case. At one point, two men were taken into custody as potential persons of interest. The men, who are brothers, were released two days later without charges.

Case Update: Due to new evidence as a result of today's interrogations, the individuals questioned by police in the Empire case have now been released without charging and detectives have additional investigative work to complete. pic.twitter.com/Hswn1Qjgcy - Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) February 16, 2019

