UPI's Kevin Dietsch wins first place for Olympics photo

Ladies' Downhill bronze medalist Lindsey Vonn of the United States waves to the crowd during the medals ceremony at Pyeongchang Medals Plaza in Pyeongchang, South Korea on February 21, 2018. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
From left Ladies' Downhill silver medalist Ragnhild Mowinckel of Norway, gold medalist Sofia Goggia of Italy and bronze medalist Vonn pose for a photo during their medals ceremony. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
From left Men's Nordic Combined silver medalist Fabian Riessle, gold medalist Johannes Rydzek and bronze medalist Eric Frenzel all of Germany pose for a photo during their medals ceremony February 21, 2018. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
Men's Ski Cross gold medalist Brady Leman of Canada celebrates during his medals ceremony. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
American Jonathon Lillis competes in the Men's Aerials at the Phoenix Extreme Park on Feb. 18. Lillis came in eighth place in the second final with a score of 95.47. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Olympic Athlete from Russia Pavel Krotov does a practice run. Krotov finished in fourth place in the third run with a score of 103.17. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Course workers watch as Krotov does a practice run. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
China's Guangpu QI came in seventh place in the second final with a score of 122.17. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
China's Zongyang Jia took the silver medal. with a score of 128.05. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Jia competes. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Nick Goepper of the United States celebrates after winning silver in the Men's Freestyle Skiing Slopestyle final at Phoenix Snow Park on Feb. 18. Goepper took silver with a best score of 93.60. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
Goepper competes. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
Goepper celebrates after landing on the last jump. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
Gus Kenworthy of the United States came in 12th place with a score of 35. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
Kenworthy competes. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
Andri Ragettli of Switzerland came in seventh place with a score of 85.80. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
Jonas Hunziker of Switzerland came in tenth place with a score of 66.20. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
Oystein Braaten of Norway took gold in the event with a best score of 95.00. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
Braaten competes. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
Alex Beaulieu-Marchand of Canada took bronze in the event with a score of 92.40. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
Beaulieu-Marchand of Canada celebrates after landing on the last jump. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
Oscar Wester of Sweden came in 11th place with a score of 62.00. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, Men's Freestyle Skiing Slopestyle silver medal winner Nick Goepper of the United States, gold medal winner Oystein Braaten of Norway and Alex Beaulieu-Marchand of Canada pose for a photo. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
Norway's Henrik Kristofferson competes in the Men's Alpine Giant Slalom on Feb. 18. Kristofferson won silver with a combined time of 2:19.31.Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Kristofferson competes. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Kristofferson celebrates as he wins silver. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Austria's Marcel Hirscher won gold with a combined time of 2:18.04. This is Hirscher's second gold medal of the games. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Hirscher competes. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Hirscher celebrates. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
France's Alexis Pinturault won bronze with a combined time of 2:19.3. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Pinturault competes. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Sweden's Andre Myhrer reacts as he competes. Myhrer came in 23rd place with a score of 2:21.69. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
American Ted Ligety came in 15th with a score of 2:21.25. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Ligety competes. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
American Ryan Cochran-Siegle came in 11th with a score of 2:20.74. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Czech Republic's Ester Ledecka competes in the Ladies' Alpine Super-G at the Jeongseon Alpine Center on Feb. 17. Ester won gold with a time of 1:21.11. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Ledecka competes. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Ledecka crosses the finish line. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
Ledecka reacts after she crosses the finish line. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
Lindsey Vonn of the United States came in sixth. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
Vonn reacts after crossing the finish line. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
Breezy Johnson of the United States waves to a camera after competing. Johnson came in 14th. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
Austria's Anna Veith won silver with a time of 1:21.12. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Liechtenstein's Tina Weirather earned a bronze medal with a time of 1:21.22. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Weirather reacts after crossing the finish line. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
Anna Veith of Austria reacts after crossing the finish line. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
Veith competes. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
Sabrina Simader of Kenya came in 38th place with a time of 1:26.25. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
Simader waves for the cameras after competing. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, Ladies' Super G silver medal winner Anna Veith of Austria, gold medal winner Ester Ledecka of the Czech Republic, and bronze medal winner Tina Weirather of Liechtenstein celebrate during the venue ceremony. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
Ladies' Super G gold medal winner Ester Ledecka of the Czech Republic smiles during the venue ceremony. Ledecka will also be competing in Snowboard Giant Slalom. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
American Mikaela Shiffrin competes in the Ladies' Slalom at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre on Feb. 16. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Shiffrin just narrowly missed
the podium, coming in fourth place with a time of 1:39.03, just .08 of a second behind Katharina Gallhuber of Austria. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Sweden's Anna Larsson came in fifth place with a time of 1:39.61. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Sweden's Frida Hansdotter took home the gold with a time of 1:38.63. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Switzerland's Wendy Holdener received the silver with a time of 1:38:68. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
North Korean cheerleaders cheer on Ryon-Hyang Kim. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Kim came in 54th place with a time of 2:37.98. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
North Korean cheerleaders cheer. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Sweden's Frida Hansdotter celebrates as she wins gold. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
American Mikaela Shiffrin reacts as she finishes fourth. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Norway's Nina Haver-Loeseth reacts as she finishes fifth. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, Silver medalist Switzerland's Wendy Holdener, gold medalist Sweden's Frida Hansdotter and bronze medalist Austria's Katharina Gallhuber pose during the medal ceremony. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Holdener celebrates silver. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Hansdotter celebrates gold. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Gallhuber celebrates bronze. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Alexandra Orlova of Olympic Athlete from Russia competes in the Ladies' Freestyle Skiing Aerials final at Phoenix Snow Park on Feb. 16. Orlova came in eighth place in the second final with a score of 61.25. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
Laura Peel of Australia crashes on the landing while competing in the Ladies' Freestyle Skiing Aerials final. Peel came in fifth place with a score of 55.34. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
Xin Zhang of China took silver in the event with a score of 95.52. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
Madison Olsen of the United States came in sixth place in the final with a score of 47.23. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
Hanna Huskova of Belarus took gold in the event with a score of 96.14. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
Fanyu Kong of China took bronze in the event with a score of 70.14. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
American Mikaela Shiffrin celebrates after winning gold in the Ladies' Giant Slalom on Feb. 15. Shiffrin won gold with a combined time of 2:20.02. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
"For me it's incredible," Shiffrin told
NBC after her final run. "But the biggest thing is with my GS. It's so special in how it has been building this year. Since Sochi...I got fifth in Sochi...I was two-tenths off of the podium. And I thought, 'I'm not the best GS skier, so I don't deserve to win a gold medal or even a medal in GS. At that time, I set a goal to become the best GS skier in the world." Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
"It's so incredible. To be able to put down that run. That was really taking risks and fighting for it and I'm so happy for that." Shiffrin said. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Shiffrin, 22, won a gold medal in the slalom at the 2014 Winter Games. She was just 18-years-old at the time, becoming the youngest slalom gold medalist in history. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Shiffrin celebrates after winning gold. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Norway's Ragnhild Mowinckel won silver with a total time of 2:20.41. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Mowinckel competes. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Mowinckel celebrates after winning silver. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Italian Federica Brignone won bronze with a time of 2:20.48. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
North Korea's Ryon-Hyang Kim competes. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Kim was disqualified. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Croatia's Leona Popovic crashes as she competes. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Great Britain's Alex Tilley crashes. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Germany's Viktoria Rebensburg came in fourth place with a time of 2:20.60. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, silver medalist Norway's Ragnhild Mowinckel, gold medalist American Mikaela Shiffrin, and bronze medalist Italian Federica Brignone pose during the victory ceremony. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Brignone poses with the Italian flag. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Gold medalist American Mikaela Shiffrin bites her medal. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Bronze medalist Italian Federica Brignone bites her medal. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Silver medalist Norway's Ragnhild Mowinckel celebrates. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Beat Feuz of Switzerland competes in the Men's Downhill finals at Jeongseon Alpine Centre on Feb. 15. Feuz went on to win the bronze with a time of 1:40.43. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
Svindal won the gold with a time of 1:40.25. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
Kjetil Jansrud of Norway won the silver with a time of 1:40.37. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
Bryce Bennett of the United States came in 16th with a time of 1:42.22. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, Silver medalist Norway's Kjetil Jansrud (L), gold medalist Norway's Aksel Lund Svindal (C), and bronze medalist Switzerlands Beat Feuz pose during the Men's Alpine Downhill Medal Ceremony. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Norway's Jansrud (L), and Svindal pose. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
A Norwegian fan cheers. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
A Norwegian fan cheers. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
American Jared Goldberg competes in the downhill portion of the Men's Alpine Combined on Feb. 13. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
American Jared Goldberg finishes his slalom run in 36th place with a time of 2:22. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
American Ted Ligety competes in the downhill portion. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Ligety competes in the downhill portion. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
France's Victor Muffat-Jeandet competes in the downhill portion. Muffat-Jeandet took home the bronze with a time of 2:07.54. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Muffat-Jeandet competes in the downhill portion. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
France's Thomas Mermillod-Blondin reacts as he completes his run in the slalom portion. Mermillod-Blondin finished sixth with a time of 2:08.02. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
France's Alexis Pinturault competes in the downhill portion. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Pinturault took home the silver with a time of 2:06.75. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Pinturault competes in the slalom portion. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Austrian Marcel Hirscher reacts as he wins gold with a combined time of 2:06.52. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Hirscher reacts as he wins gold. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Norway's Aksel Lund Svindal competes in the downhill portion. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Hirscher competes in the slalom portion. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Germany's Thomas Dressen competes in the downhill portion. Dressen finished seventh with a time of 2:08.96. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Finland's Andreas Romar competes in the downhill portion. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Trikhichev did not finish. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, Silver medalist France's Alexis Pinturault, gold medalist Austria's Marcel Hirscher and bronze medalist France's Victor Muffat-Jeandet pose after competing. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, Pinturault, Marcel Hirscher (C) and Muffat-Jeandet pose during the medal ceremony. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Canada's Mikael Kingsbury makes his way down the course in the Men's Moguls finals on Feb. 12. Kingsbury took gold in the event with a score of 86.63. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
Kingsbury competes. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
Canada's Mikael Kingsbury celebrates as he crosses the finish line. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
Canada's Marc-Antoine Gagnon hits the last jump. Gagnon placed fourth overall with a score of 77.02. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
Casey Andringa of the United States placed fifth in the event with a score of 75.50. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
Japan's Daichi Hara won bronze with a score of 82.19. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
Japan's Daichi Hara hits the last jump. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
Australia's Matt Graham took silver in the event with a score of 82.57. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
Men's Moguls gold medal winner Mikael Kingsbury of Canada (R) and silver medal winner Matt Graham of Australia celebrate their wins. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, Silver medalist Australia's Matt Graham, gold medalist Canada's Mikael Kingsburh and bronze medalist Japan's Daichi Hara pose together during the medal ceremony for Men's Moguls. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, Bronze medalist Kazakstan's Yulia Galysheva, gold medalist France's Perrine Laffont, and silver medalist Canada's Justine Dufour-Lapointe pose together during the medal ceremony for Ladies Moguls on Feb. 12. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Anderson (C) celebrates alongside Blouin (L) and Rukajarvi during the medal ceremony. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Galysheva celebrates. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Dufour-Lapointe celebrates. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
American Jaelin Kauf competes in the Ladies' Moguls at the Phoenix Snow Park on Feb. 11. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Canada's Justine Dufour-Lapointe celebrates after completing her final run. Dufour-Lapointe earned the silver medal with a score of 78.56.
the silver medal with a score of 78.56. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
France's Perrine Laffont earned the gold with a score of 78.65. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Kazakstan's Yulia Galysheva competes in the Ladies' Moguls. Galysheva went on to win bronze. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, men's normal hill ski jumping silver medalist Andre Forfang of Norway, gold medalist Andreas Welling of Germany and bronze medalist Robert Johansson of Norway, pose for a photo during a medal ceremony on Feb. 11. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, men's cross-country skiing 15km + 15km skiathalon silver medalist Martin Johnsrud Sundby, gold medalist Simen Heisted Krueger, and bronze medalist Hans Christer Holund all of Norway pose for a photo during a medal ceremony on Feb. 11. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
Kalla celebrates as she wins gold. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Norway's Marit Bjoergen celebrates as she wins silver with a time of 40:52.7. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Kalla (L) hugs Bjoergen after crossing the finish line and winning gold and silver respectively. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Finland's Krista Parmakoski celebrates as she wins bronze with a time of 40:55. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Parmakoski celebrates after winning bronze. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, Bjoergen, Kalla and Parmakoski, winners of silver, gold and bronze respectively, pose at the end of the Ladies' 7.5km + 7.5km Skiathlon cross country skiing event. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Racers collapse after the Ladies' 7.5km + 7.5km Skiathlon cross country skiing event. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Racers start in the Ladies' 7.5km + 7.5km Skiathlon cross country skiing event. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Team USA did not score
any medals on the first day of Olympic medal events. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Jessie Diggins of the United States (not pictured) claimed the best-ever finish
in the skiathlon for an American woman in Winter Games history, finishing in fifth place just 4.6 seconds away from a gold medal. "It was really cool being seconds away from a medal, and seeing it right there," Diggins told the Team USA website. "I know it's possible. I know I have what it takes." Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Poland's Justyna Kowalczyk (22) and Olympic Russian Athlete Anastasia Sedova race. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Racers exchange skis. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo