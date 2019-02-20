UPI's Kevin Dietsch wins first place for Olympics photo

Ladies' Downhill bronze medalist Lindsey Vonn of the United States waves to the crowd during the medals ceremony at Pyeongchang Medals Plaza in Pyeongchang, South Korea on February 21, 2018. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

From left Ladies' Downhill silver medalist Ragnhild Mowinckel of Norway, gold medalist Sofia Goggia of Italy and bronze medalist Vonn pose for a photo during their medals ceremony. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

From left Men's Nordic Combined silver medalist Fabian Riessle, gold medalist Johannes Rydzek and bronze medalist Eric Frenzel all of Germany pose for a photo during their medals ceremony February 21, 2018. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Men's Ski Cross gold medalist Brady Leman of Canada celebrates during his medals ceremony. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

American Jonathon Lillis competes in the Men's Aerials at the Phoenix Extreme Park on Feb. 18. Lillis came in eighth place in the second final with a score of 95.47. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Olympic Athlete from Russia Pavel Krotov does a practice run. Krotov finished in fourth place in the third run with a score of 103.17. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Course workers watch as Krotov does a practice run. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

China's Guangpu QI came in seventh place in the second final with a score of 122.17. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

China's Zongyang Jia took the silver medal. with a score of 128.05. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Jia competes. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Nick Goepper of the United States celebrates after winning silver in the Men's Freestyle Skiing Slopestyle final at Phoenix Snow Park on Feb. 18. Goepper took silver with a best score of 93.60. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Goepper competes. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Goepper celebrates after landing on the last jump. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Gus Kenworthy of the United States came in 12th place with a score of 35. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Kenworthy competes. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Andri Ragettli of Switzerland came in seventh place with a score of 85.80. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Jonas Hunziker of Switzerland came in tenth place with a score of 66.20. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Oystein Braaten of Norway took gold in the event with a best score of 95.00. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Braaten competes. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Alex Beaulieu-Marchand of Canada took bronze in the event with a score of 92.40. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Beaulieu-Marchand of Canada celebrates after landing on the last jump. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Oscar Wester of Sweden came in 11th place with a score of 62.00. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

From left to right, Men's Freestyle Skiing Slopestyle silver medal winner Nick Goepper of the United States, gold medal winner Oystein Braaten of Norway and Alex Beaulieu-Marchand of Canada pose for a photo. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Norway's Henrik Kristofferson competes in the Men's Alpine Giant Slalom on Feb. 18. Kristofferson won silver with a combined time of 2:19.31.Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Kristofferson competes. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Kristofferson celebrates as he wins silver. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Austria's Marcel Hirscher won gold with a combined time of 2:18.04. This is Hirscher's second gold medal of the games. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Hirscher competes. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Hirscher celebrates. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

France's Alexis Pinturault won bronze with a combined time of 2:19.3. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Pinturault competes. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Sweden's Andre Myhrer reacts as he competes. Myhrer came in 23rd place with a score of 2:21.69. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

American Ted Ligety came in 15th with a score of 2:21.25. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Ligety competes. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

American Ryan Cochran-Siegle came in 11th with a score of 2:20.74. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Czech Republic's Ester Ledecka competes in the Ladies' Alpine Super-G at the Jeongseon Alpine Center on Feb. 17. Ester won gold with a time of 1:21.11. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Ledecka competes. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Ledecka crosses the finish line. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Ledecka reacts after she crosses the finish line. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Lindsey Vonn of the United States came in sixth. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Vonn reacts after crossing the finish line. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Breezy Johnson of the United States waves to a camera after competing. Johnson came in 14th. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Austria's Anna Veith won silver with a time of 1:21.12. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Liechtenstein's Tina Weirather earned a bronze medal with a time of 1:21.22. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Weirather reacts after crossing the finish line. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Anna Veith of Austria reacts after crossing the finish line. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Veith competes. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Sabrina Simader of Kenya came in 38th place with a time of 1:26.25. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Simader waves for the cameras after competing. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

From left to right, Ladies' Super G silver medal winner Anna Veith of Austria, gold medal winner Ester Ledecka of the Czech Republic, and bronze medal winner Tina Weirather of Liechtenstein celebrate during the venue ceremony. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Ladies' Super G gold medal winner Ester Ledecka of the Czech Republic smiles during the venue ceremony. Ledecka will also be competing in Snowboard Giant Slalom. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

American Mikaela Shiffrin competes in the Ladies' Slalom at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre on Feb. 16. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

License Photo Shiffrin just narrowly missed the podium, coming in fourth place with a time of 1:39.03, just .08 of a second behind Katharina Gallhuber of Austria. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI |

Sweden's Anna Larsson came in fifth place with a time of 1:39.61. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Sweden's Frida Hansdotter took home the gold with a time of 1:38.63. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Switzerland's Wendy Holdener received the silver with a time of 1:38:68. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

North Korean cheerleaders cheer on Ryon-Hyang Kim. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Kim came in 54th place with a time of 2:37.98. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

North Korean cheerleaders cheer. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Sweden's Frida Hansdotter celebrates as she wins gold. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

American Mikaela Shiffrin reacts as she finishes fourth. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Norway's Nina Haver-Loeseth reacts as she finishes fifth. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

From left to right, Silver medalist Switzerland's Wendy Holdener, gold medalist Sweden's Frida Hansdotter and bronze medalist Austria's Katharina Gallhuber pose during the medal ceremony. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Holdener celebrates silver. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Hansdotter celebrates gold. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Gallhuber celebrates bronze. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Alexandra Orlova of Olympic Athlete from Russia competes in the Ladies' Freestyle Skiing Aerials final at Phoenix Snow Park on Feb. 16. Orlova came in eighth place in the second final with a score of 61.25. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Laura Peel of Australia crashes on the landing while competing in the Ladies' Freestyle Skiing Aerials final. Peel came in fifth place with a score of 55.34. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Xin Zhang of China took silver in the event with a score of 95.52. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Madison Olsen of the United States came in sixth place in the final with a score of 47.23. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Hanna Huskova of Belarus took gold in the event with a score of 96.14. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Fanyu Kong of China took bronze in the event with a score of 70.14. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

American Mikaela Shiffrin celebrates after winning gold in the Ladies' Giant Slalom on Feb. 15. Shiffrin won gold with a combined time of 2:20.02. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

License Photo "For me it's incredible," Shiffrin told NBC after her final run. "But the biggest thing is with my GS. It's so special in how it has been building this year. Since Sochi...I got fifth in Sochi...I was two-tenths off of the podium. And I thought, 'I'm not the best GS skier, so I don't deserve to win a gold medal or even a medal in GS. At that time, I set a goal to become the best GS skier in the world." Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI |

"It's so incredible. To be able to put down that run. That was really taking risks and fighting for it and I'm so happy for that." Shiffrin said. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Shiffrin, 22, won a gold medal in the slalom at the 2014 Winter Games. She was just 18-years-old at the time, becoming the youngest slalom gold medalist in history. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Shiffrin celebrates after winning gold. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Norway's Ragnhild Mowinckel won silver with a total time of 2:20.41. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Mowinckel competes. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Mowinckel celebrates after winning silver. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Italian Federica Brignone won bronze with a time of 2:20.48. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

North Korea's Ryon-Hyang Kim competes. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Kim was disqualified. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Croatia's Leona Popovic crashes as she competes. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Great Britain's Alex Tilley crashes. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Germany's Viktoria Rebensburg came in fourth place with a time of 2:20.60. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

From left to right, silver medalist Norway's Ragnhild Mowinckel, gold medalist American Mikaela Shiffrin, and bronze medalist Italian Federica Brignone pose during the victory ceremony. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Mowinckel celebrates after winning silver. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Shiffrin celebrates after winning gold. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Brignone poses with the Italian flag. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Gold medalist American Mikaela Shiffrin bites her medal. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Bronze medalist Italian Federica Brignone bites her medal. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Silver medalist Norway's Ragnhild Mowinckel celebrates. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Beat Feuz of Switzerland competes in the Men's Downhill finals at Jeongseon Alpine Centre on Feb. 15. Feuz went on to win the bronze with a time of 1:40.43. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Svindal won the gold with a time of 1:40.25. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Kjetil Jansrud of Norway won the silver with a time of 1:40.37. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Bryce Bennett of the United States came in 16th with a time of 1:42.22. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

From left to right, Silver medalist Norway's Kjetil Jansrud (L), gold medalist Norway's Aksel Lund Svindal (C), and bronze medalist Switzerlands Beat Feuz pose during the Men's Alpine Downhill Medal Ceremony. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Norway's Jansrud (L), and Svindal pose. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

A Norwegian fan cheers. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

American Jared Goldberg competes in the downhill portion of the Men's Alpine Combined on Feb. 13. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

American Jared Goldberg finishes his slalom run in 36th place with a time of 2:22. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

American Ted Ligety competes in the downhill portion. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Ligety competes in the downhill portion. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

France's Victor Muffat-Jeandet competes in the downhill portion. Muffat-Jeandet took home the bronze with a time of 2:07.54. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Muffat-Jeandet competes in the downhill portion. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

France's Thomas Mermillod-Blondin reacts as he completes his run in the slalom portion. Mermillod-Blondin finished sixth with a time of 2:08.02. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

France's Alexis Pinturault competes in the downhill portion. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Pinturault took home the silver with a time of 2:06.75. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Pinturault competes in the slalom portion. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Austrian Marcel Hirscher reacts as he wins gold with a combined time of 2:06.52. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Hirscher reacts as he wins gold. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Norway's Aksel Lund Svindal competes in the downhill portion. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Hirscher competes in the slalom portion. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Germany's Thomas Dressen competes in the downhill portion. Dressen finished seventh with a time of 2:08.96. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Finland's Andreas Romar competes in the downhill portion. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Trikhichev did not finish. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

From left to right, Silver medalist France's Alexis Pinturault, gold medalist Austria's Marcel Hirscher and bronze medalist France's Victor Muffat-Jeandet pose after competing. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

From left to right, Pinturault, Marcel Hirscher (C) and Muffat-Jeandet pose during the medal ceremony. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Canada's Mikael Kingsbury makes his way down the course in the Men's Moguls finals on Feb. 12. Kingsbury took gold in the event with a score of 86.63. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Kingsbury competes. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Canada's Mikael Kingsbury celebrates as he crosses the finish line. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Canada's Marc-Antoine Gagnon hits the last jump. Gagnon placed fourth overall with a score of 77.02. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Casey Andringa of the United States placed fifth in the event with a score of 75.50. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Japan's Daichi Hara won bronze with a score of 82.19. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Japan's Daichi Hara hits the last jump. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Australia's Matt Graham took silver in the event with a score of 82.57. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Men's Moguls gold medal winner Mikael Kingsbury of Canada (R) and silver medal winner Matt Graham of Australia celebrate their wins. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

From left to right, Silver medalist Australia's Matt Graham, gold medalist Canada's Mikael Kingsburh and bronze medalist Japan's Daichi Hara pose together during the medal ceremony for Men's Moguls. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

From left to right, Bronze medalist Kazakstan's Yulia Galysheva, gold medalist France's Perrine Laffont, and silver medalist Canada's Justine Dufour-Lapointe pose together during the medal ceremony for Ladies Moguls on Feb. 12. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Anderson (C) celebrates alongside Blouin (L) and Rukajarvi during the medal ceremony. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Galysheva celebrates. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Dufour-Lapointe celebrates. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

American Jaelin Kauf competes in the Ladies' Moguls at the Phoenix Snow Park on Feb. 11. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

License Photo Canada's Justine Dufour-Lapointe celebrates after completing her final run. Dufour-Lapointe earned the silver medal with a score of 78.56. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI |

France's Perrine Laffont earned the gold with a score of 78.65. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Kazakstan's Yulia Galysheva competes in the Ladies' Moguls. Galysheva went on to win bronze. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

From left to right, men's normal hill ski jumping silver medalist Andre Forfang of Norway, gold medalist Andreas Welling of Germany and bronze medalist Robert Johansson of Norway, pose for a photo during a medal ceremony on Feb. 11. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

From left to right, men's cross-country skiing 15km + 15km skiathalon silver medalist Martin Johnsrud Sundby, gold medalist Simen Heisted Krueger, and bronze medalist Hans Christer Holund all of Norway pose for a photo during a medal ceremony on Feb. 11. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Kalla celebrates as she wins gold. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Norway's Marit Bjoergen celebrates as she wins silver with a time of 40:52.7. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Kalla (L) hugs Bjoergen after crossing the finish line and winning gold and silver respectively. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Finland's Krista Parmakoski celebrates as she wins bronze with a time of 40:55. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Parmakoski celebrates after winning bronze. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

From left to right, Bjoergen, Kalla and Parmakoski, winners of silver, gold and bronze respectively, pose at the end of the Ladies' 7.5km + 7.5km Skiathlon cross country skiing event. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Racers collapse after the Ladies' 7.5km + 7.5km Skiathlon cross country skiing event. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Racers start in the Ladies' 7.5km + 7.5km Skiathlon cross country skiing event. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

License Photo Team USA did not score any medals on the first day of Olympic medal events. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI |

License Photo Jessie Diggins of the United States (not pictured) claimed the best-ever finish in the skiathlon for an American woman in Winter Games history, finishing in fifth place just 4.6 seconds away from a gold medal. "It was really cool being seconds away from a medal, and seeing it right there," Diggins told the Team USA website. "I know it's possible. I know I have what it takes." Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI |

Poland's Justyna Kowalczyk (22) and Olympic Russian Athlete Anastasia Sedova race. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo