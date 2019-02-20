Severe snow prompts alerts in Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, emergency in N.J.

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- A weather system that left behind heavy snow in the west this week is producing heavy snow in the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic, where it's prompted a slew of winter warnings Wednesday.

The storm is forecast to bring snow, sleet and ice Wednesday in some of the busiest metro areas, including Chicago, New York City, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. As it moved west, the storm dumped more than 10 inches of snow in areas of Arizona, California, Colorado, Kansas, Nevada and New Mexico.

"A low pressure system originating from the Gulf of Mexico is gathering strength and lifting northward towards the Ohio Valley and Great Lakes," the National Weather Service said Wednesday. "This is in response to an upper-level trough and strong shortwave impulse tracking across the Plains and Upper Midwest.

"Moisture is surging north from Louisiana to the Ohio Valley and central Appalachians, and heavy rain and some thunderstorms will continue in the warm sector of the low."

The National Weather Service issued far-reaching winter storm warnings from Nebraska to Maryland. Forecasters predict from as many as 6 inches of snow in the Philadelphia area before turning into a wintry mix and then rain later Wednesday. The New England area and New York City will see the same mix of snow, ice and rain.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy issued a state of emergency Tuesday night ahead of a storm that was forecast to dump several inches on parts of the state Wednesday.

Delta, United and American airlines issued travel advisories for all three New York City metro airports Tuesday night, alerting passengers to check for delays and cancellations as the snowy weather arrived.

This season has already seen its share of unusually high snow totals around the United States. For example, the Omaha, Neb., metro area has already surpassed average snow totals for an entire winter, AccuWeather meteorologist Alyson Hoegg told the Omaha World-Herald.

Before the new snow Wednesday, Omaha had recorded 36 inches this season, topping the typical winter average of 26.5 inches.

The NWS said rain is expected through Friday morning across much of the Deep South as multiple rounds of rainfall will hit the areas. The agency said widespread flash flood watches are in effect for the region.