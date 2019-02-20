Samsung opens first retail stores in U.S. -- in NYC, LA and Houston

Samsung will open three retail stores in the United States on Wednesday, the first of their kind for the company. Photo courtesy Samsung

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Samsung will open its first retail stores in the United States on Wednesday -- in New York, Los Angeles and Houston -- on the 10th anniversary of its Galaxy line of smartphones.

The South Korean tech company is set to open three so-called "Samsung Experience Stores" in shopping centers in The Americana at Brand in Los Angeles; Roosevelt Field on Long Island in New York; and The Galleria in Houston.

They are the company's very first retail stores in the United States. Samsung already has a tech store in New York, but it sells no products. The new stores are expected to give Samsung a U.S. footing to challenge market leader Apple, which already has dozens of physical stores in the United States and abroad.

"Our new Samsung Experience Stores are spaces to experience and see Samsung technology brought to life, to empower people to do what they never thought was possible before," Samsung America President and CEO YH Eom said. "We want to build a 'playground' for Samsung fans -- a place to learn about and try out all of the amazing new products we have to offer."

The company said the stores will allow customers to browse all the latest Samsung products, including Galaxy smartphones, tablets and wearables, as well as televisions and smart home devices. They will also offer customer support and assistance -- including walk-in repair -- for smartphones and other Samsung products.

Samsung had previously offered pop-up stores throughout the country to demonstrate new technology like virtual reality and opened a location known as Samsung 837 in New York where it also displayed new tech, but didn't offer products for sale.

In addition to offering the aforementioned services, similar to those found in Apple stores, the Samsung Experience Stores will provide spaces for customers to interact with the company's "4D Virtual Reality" and play video games in its "4K gaming lounge."

The opening of the retail stores coincides with a planned event called "Galaxy UNPACKED" in San Francisco Wednesday, where Samsung is expected to reveal the company's latest line of smartphones and accessories.

Rumors indicate the event will feature the latest Galaxy phone, the S10, which is believed to come in a larger S10 plus model and a cheaper S10e, The Verge reported.

Wednesday's event has also been rumored to include the long-awaited debut of Samsung's foldable phone, which it had previously announced it plans to release by the end of the year.