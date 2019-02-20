Trending Stories

Trump plans to nominate Rosen for deputy attorney general
Jussie Smollett charged with filing false police report
Iowa woman sentenced to life in prison for son's diaper rash death
Meth worth $12.7M seized in strawberry shipment at border
Venezuela leader Guaido gives military 3 days to switch sides

Photo Gallery

 
Notable deaths of 2019

Latest News

Prosecutors: Coast Guard officer plotted mass killing
Champions League: Atletico Madrid tops Juventus, Manchester City wins
Detroit Tigers to sign two-time All-Star Josh Harrison
Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid to miss at least one week with knee soreness
Jussie Smollett charged with filing false police report
 
Back to Article
/