Border agents nab $12.7 million of meth at Texas border

Packages containing 906 pounds of methamphetamine seized by Custom and Border Protection officers at Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge in Texas this week. Photo by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in Texas confiscated $12.7 million worth of methamphetamine at the Pharr International Bridge in another high-profile seizure.

The agents stopped a commercial tractor-trailer Saturday at the bridge with frozen strawberries arriving from Mexico and was pulled over for additional inspection, a statement from Customs and Border Protection said.

The agents said that while using "available tools and resources" they found 350 packages of alleged methamphetamine concealed within the trailer, weighing 906 pounds.

A 42-year-old Mexican national with the shipment was arrested and turned over into the custody of Homeland Security Investigations.

"This was an outstanding interception our officers accomplished this weekend," David Gonzalez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry director, said. "Our officers' astute sense of awareness and tenacity is unparalleled and truly commendable."

The seizure marked the third large bust worth millions along the border this year.

In January, U.S. and Australian authorities have nabbed nearly two tons of methamphetamine in Los Angeles being prepared to ship to Australia hidden in packages labeled loudspeakers, called the largest drug bust in U.S. history. Authorities also found 56 pounds of cocaine and 11 pounds of heroin in the bust.

In another January bust along the Arizona border, agents seized more than 250 pounds of fentanyl and 395 pounds of methamphetamine at the Nogales Port of Entry, which authorities said was the third largest meth seizure at an Arizona border crossing.

Authorities discovered those drugs, worth $4.7 million, in hidden in hidden compartments in a tractor-trailer carrying cucumbers from Mexico. The bust happened at the Nogales Port of Entry in Arizona.

The large seizures, all coming at ports of entry, appear to confirm that legal points of entry are the main avenue of drugs crossing the U.S. southern border and not open areas of the border, as President Donald Trump has suggested.

Customs and Border Protection statistics say in the first 11 months of the 2018 fiscal year, 90 percent of the heroin intercepted at the border, 88 percent of the cocaine, 87 percent of methamphetamine and 80 percent of fentanyl was captured at a legal port of entry rather than between ports.