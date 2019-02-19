Feb. 19 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court returned to full strength Tuesday as Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg made her first public appearance at the court since December.

The 85-year-old Ginsburg spent the last few months recovering from lung cancer and, according to friends, is walking more than a mile a day and working with her trainer twice a week. The Supreme Court's Public Information Office told The Hill newspaper at 9 a.m. that Ginsburg had returned to the court.

Ginsburg, appointed by President Bill Clinton, has attracted a cult following and gained a reputation as a reliably liberal voice during her time on the high court. Ginsburg's role became more significant after President Donald Trump appointed two conservative justices to the court over the last two years -- swinging the balance so five of the nine justices lean toward the right.

With those recent appointees, Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch, the new-look court lifted the injunction halting the Trump administration ban on transgender military service members earlier this year.

In addition to the Supreme Court appointments, Trump has appointed 30 federal appeals court judges, more than any other president at this point in their first term.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in the Return Mail Inc. vs. United States Postal Service case, in which they will consider whether the federal government can challenge patents.

On Friday, the high court agreed to hear the Department of Commerce vs. New York case, which challenges the Trump administration's decision to add a question about citizenship to the 2020 Census.