At least 15 people trapped on SeaWorld ride

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- At least 15 people were trapped on a ride at SeaWorld San Diego over Mission Bay waters and waiting to be rescued Monday night, police said.

Around seven gondolas transporting between 15 and 30 people stopped mid-trip, some over Mission Bay waters, after high winds blew a circuit breaker on the "Bayside Skyride," Fox5 San Diego reported.

The ride stopped at around 7:22 p.m., San Diego police said.

Dozens of firefighters were working to rescue the trapped riders as lifeguards were positioned in the water below the suspended gondolas, CBS8 reported.

According to the SeaWorld website, the family leisure ride treats riders to "beautiful views as you soar above the park and scenic Mission Bay on a gently gliding gondola."

The rescue is ongoing.