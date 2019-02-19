Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Crews worked late into the night to rescue 16 people who became trapped on a SeaWorld ride after it malfunctioned Monday, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said.

At around 7:22 p.m., strong winds caused the "Bayside Skyride" to malfunction, bringing the ride to a halt and trapping 16 people in five gondolas, some of which dangled over Mission Bay, Fox 5 San Diego reported.

Dozens of firefighters worked to rescue the trapped riders as lifeguards were positioned in the water below the suspended gondolas, CBS8 reported.

A rope and pulley system was employed to lower the trapped riders to lifeboats that waited to receive them below.

Seven of the passengers were children with the youngest being an infant. One adult rider also suffered from physical impairments, Fox 5 reported.

"All 16 persons trapped in the gondola ride are safe on the ground," the fire-rescue department said in a tweet. "Great job by our Technical Rescue Time firefighters, @SDLifguards & support staff."

SeaWorld said in a statement that the gondolas were equipped with blankets and that its employees were in constant contact with the passengers through an intercom.

There will be a thorough inspection of the ride before the aerial-tram ride reopens, it said.