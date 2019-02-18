Members and supporters of the AFL-CIO labor union protest in front of the White House on January 10 during the federal government shutdown. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- The longest government shutdown in U.S. history eroded confidence in the country's political leadership to the worst level in at least 55 years, a new survey said Monday.

The Gallup poll said 35 percent of Americans listed the government as their chief concern -- a level nearly double from November, when it was 18 percent after the midterm elections.

"Federal government shutdowns have clear, negative effects on Americans' views on a variety of measures, including their general satisfaction with the direction of the country," Gallup said. "At the moment, Democrats and Republican are aligned in this view, though likely for different reasons.

"For Democrats, the shutdown was a stalemate over a border wall they overwhelmingly reject -- from a president of whom few in the party approve. For Republicans -- who show an even grater recent increase in mentions of government as the top U.S. problem -- the ramifications of losing control the House of Representatives and the party's inability to pass legislation it favors may be dawning on the party's rank and file."

Gallup has seen similar spikes in frustration with politicians during past government shutdowns, including 2013 when the number jumped from 16 percent to 33 percent in one month.

Eleven percent of Americans in the survey blamed President Donald Trump as their greatest problem. Five percent named Democrats or "liberals" and 1 percent named Congress.

Both parties cited frustration with "gridlock," lack of cooperation" or the shutdown more generally.

The 35-day impasse resulted from a stalemate over Trump's promised border wall, which Congress has refused to fully fund. Congress ultimately agreed to allocate $1.3 billion for the wall -- more than $4 billion less than the president asked for -- and Trump declared a national emergency Friday in a bid to get nearly $7 billion without congressional approval. The move will be challenged in federal court.