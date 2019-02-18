Michigan shooting leaves 3 children, 1 adult dead

Kent County Sheriff Michelle Lajoye-Young speaks to reporters about a shooting in western Michigan. Photo courtesy of the Kent County Sheriff's Office

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- A shooting at a west Michigan residence left three children and an adult woman dead Monday, local law enforcement said.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office said its believes there is no longer an "active threat to community safety."

Sheriff Michelle Lajoye-Young told WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids that investigators are considering the possibility that the shooting was a murder-suicide.

"I believe this is a stable situation," she said.

The department said the children were elementary school-aged or younger.

"Very sad. Very, very sad," Lajoye-Young said. "It's been very difficult for our investigators and I'm sure it is for the community as well."

Police did not immediately identify the victims, the potential suspect or where the victims were found.