DG Baby Gripe Water, sold at Dollar General stores, is being recalled because of the possibility of an undissolved ingredient. Photo courtesy FDA

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Bottles of herbal water for infants that were sold at Dollar General stores is being recalled due to a choking choking hazard, federal regulators said.

DG Baby Gripe Water, sold in four ounce bottles, contains organic ginger and fennel extracts, as well as a citrus flavonoid, a compound usually soluble in water. The Food and Drug Administration said the flavonoid may be undissolved in certain bottles and could cause difficulty swallowing.

New York-based manufacturer Kingston Pharma LLC has voluntarily recalled all lots from Dollar General stores nationwide.

The company said it's received one report of a week-old baby having trouble swallowing the water, and three complaints attributed to the undissolved ingredient. The FDA didn't specify how many bottles of water are affected by the recall.

The water is packaged in amber-colored bottles with safety seals, a white plastic cap and an oral syringe. It carries a UPC label with the number 8 5495400246 3. Kingston Pharma has advised users to discard the water. Adverse reactions can be reported to the FDA at (844) 724-7347.