116th North American International Toy Fair opens in New York City

A Ronda Rousey WWE action figure from Mattel is on display at the at 116th American International Toy Fair at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City on February 16, 2019. This is largest toy and youth product marketplace in the Western Hemisphere, bringing together more than 1,000 exhibiting manufacturers, distributors, importers and sales agents from around the globe to showcase their toy and entertainment products.

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- The 116th North American International Toy Fair opened in New York City, displaying hundreds of thousands of toys set to be released before the 2019 holiday season.

The show takes place from Saturday through Tuesday at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City where more than 1,000 exhibiting manufacturers, distributors, importers and sales agents from more than 100 countries will display the latest toys. It's is the largest toy trade show in the Western Hemisphere, according to The Toy Association.

"From lucrative business deals and awe-inspiring products to actionable education sessions, networking and a good bit of celebration, New York City and The Toy Association welcome everyone in the toy and play industry!" said Steve Pasierb, president & CEO of The Toy Association.

The Toy Fair features offerings from some of the largest toymakers in the world, including Mattel, which introduced a new line of Barbie dolls featuring wheelchair and prosthetic leg dolls, as well as an astronaut and a doll with freckles.

Mattel also introduced new toys based on the WWE, including former UFC fighter Ronda Rousey, the Harry Potter series and Disney's upcoming Film Toy Story 4.

Lego introduced a new line of Toy Story 4 toys and a new Star Wars set, ahead of the ninth installment in the film series later this year.

Other offerings included "The Presidential Wall Game" from Ohio-based Intex Entertainment, which features President Donald Trump sitting atop a wall made of golden yellow bricks.