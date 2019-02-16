Police release two men arrested in Jussie Smollett attack probe

Police did not charge the two men they arrested in the Jussie Smollett case. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Chicago police said they released two men they arrested on suspicion of attacking Empire actor Jussie Smollett amid new evidence in the investigation.

Authorities considered the two men "persons of interest" and detained them Wednesday night at Chicago O'Hare Airport. They released the men Friday night.

Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said they released the men after detectives discovered new evidence upon their interrogation.

"Due to new evidence as a result of today's interrogations, the individuals questioned by police in the Empire case have now been released without charging and detectives have additional investigative work to complete," Guglielmi said in a tweet Friday evening.

Gloria Schmidt, an attorney representing the two men, who are brothers, said for her clients, "justice prevailed."

"My guys are walking home," Schmidt added. "They are not charged. They are not suspects in this case.''

Smollett, 35, was hospitalized Jan. 29 after he said two unknown men in Chicago attacked him while he was walking and shouted racial and homophobic slurs, police said.

The actor told police the offenders poured an unknown chemical substance on him and wrapped a rope around his neck before fleeing the scene.