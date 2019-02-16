Trending Stories

Sept. 11 victims fund to slash payments by at least 50%
Aurora, Ill., gunman was fired before deadly shooting, police say
Judge issues gag order in Roger Stone case
Aurora, Ill., shooting leaves five dead
Mueller interviewed Sanders in Russia probe

Filiming underway on 'High School Musical' reboot series
Police release two men arrested in Jussie Smollett attack probe
Payless to close all 2,100 U.S. stores
Bond 25 release date pushed back two months
Iran warns Pakistan to penalize militant group over attack
 
