Payless to close all 2,100 U.S. stores

Payless said it plans to keep its international stores open. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Payless ShoeSource plans to close all 2,100 locations across the United States as well as its online store, the retailer announced this week.

The company said Friday it expects to begin liquidation sales Sunday.

"We expect all stores to remain open until at least the end of March and the majority will remain open until May," a statement issued to USA Today said. "This process does not affect the company's franchise operations or its Latin American stores, which remain open for business as usual."

A spokesperson confirmed the news to CNN.

The Topeka, Kan.,-based company has more than 3,600 stores worldwide. Locations outside the United States will not be affected by the closures. The online store is no longer accepting new orders.