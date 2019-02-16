Aurora, Ill., gunman faced being fired before deadly shooting

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The accused gunman who opened fire at an Aurora, Ill., workplace, killing five people and injuring several others, was due to be fired from his job, police said.

The gunman, identified as Gary Martin, 45, was a 15-year employee of the Henry Pratt Co., a valve manufacturer about 45 miles west of Chicago.

Aurora police Chief Kristen Ziman said Martin "was being terminated" Friday afternoon before he opened fire at the warehouse.

Martin killed five workers and injured six police officers, including five who were shot and one who sustained a knee injury. The police officers had non-life threatening injuries. Another employee who was shot was being treated at a local hospital and was expected to recover.

RELATED Students mark anniversary of Parkland shooting with acts of service

In addition to the five victims, Martin was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers, Ziman said.

The gunman was an assembly man at the plant, WLS-TV in Chicago reported. He had a criminal record of felony aggravated assault having served two-and-a-half years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

During the shooting, which took 90 minutes to get under control, Martin used a gun with a laser sight, a witness said.

He was "running down the aisle" with a pistol that had a green laser sight on it," said John Probst, a 40-year employee of Henry Pratt Co. who survived the shooting. He said the gunman was a coworker.

"As soon as I saw the green thing and heard the shots, we left," Probst said. "He started opening up on the room and he was just shooting everybody."

The suburban apartment unit where the suspect is believed to have lived has been taped off for investigation.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the officers "rushed toward danger, and in doing that ... saved countless lives."

Prtizker also expressed his sympathy for the victims' families, saying that there was nothing he could do to lessen their pain, but they should "know our state grieves with you."

President Donald Trump said the officers did "a great job" and expressed his condolences to victims.

"Heartfelt condolences to all of the victims and their families," Trump tweeted. "America is with you!"

The Henry Pratt Co. identifies itself as one of the nation's largest manufacturers of industrial valves.

Mueller Water Products, its parent company, said it's providing help to impacted families.

"Our hearts are with the victims and their loved ones, the first responders, the Aurora community and the entire Mueller family during this extremely difficult time," the parent company said in a statement. "Our entire focus is on the health and well-being of our colleagues, and we are committed to providing any and all support to them and their families."