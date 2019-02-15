Watch live: Trump to address national security on U.S.-Mexico border

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump will speak in the White House Rose Garden Friday morning to discuss National Security and the humanitarian crisis on the southern border.

Trump is expected to call a national emergency to get funding to build a wall along the southern border. The executive action would allow Trump to bypass Congress for the money. Both houses have so far refused to earmark billions in funding for the wall, instead passing a spending bill to re-open the government with enough to pay for just 55 miles of a wall. The bipartisan spending bill passed both houses of Congress and awaits Trump's signature.

The president is expected to sign the spending bill and avert another federal shutdown. Government funding runs out at midnight Friday.

"President Trump will sign the government funding bill, and as he has stated before, he will also take other executive action -- including a national emergency -- to ensure we stop the national security and humanitarian crisis at the border," said White House press secretary Sarah Sanders. "The president is once again delivering on his promise to build the wall, protect the border and secure our great country."

Calling a national emergency will likely meet with legal challenges that could tie up the issue in court. Congressional Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have promised to fight such a move.

The government closed for 35 days from December to January due to the border stalemate. It ended Jan. 25 when Trump agreed to a deal.

Trump will combine the money Congress already approved for the wall with other funds he will divert using presidential discretion. The emergency also allows him to access other funds for a total of about $8 billion, including money from the Treasury Department's drug forfeiture and interdiction program and the Defense Department's military construction budget.