Feb. 15 (UPI) -- At least two people died in storm-related incidents in Southern California as major rains washed through the area Thursday.

Moisture from the subtropics triggered the Pacific storm that quickly flooded streets and caused rock slides in San Diego County. Officials closed schools Thursday and air traffic at San Diego International Airport was delayed.

The storm damaged homes, triggered mudslides and caused flooding over two days. Quickly rising water caused by the rain forced emergency crews to perform several water rescues.

The Corona Fire Department said Thursday it pulled a woman from a flood channel who was in cardiopulmonary arrest. She later died.

A man who witnesses saw riding currents on a paddle board in Escondido, Calif., also turned up dead, authorities said.

Escondido firefighters found the man in a culvert near the West Valley Parkway area Thursday afternoon after a witness alerted authorities to the man's actions, KFMB-TV reported. Authorities said it was not clear why the man decided to take to the dangerous run-choked channel.

A mudslide pushed a home off its foundation in Marin County near San Francisco and moved it down a hill before it crashed into another home. Rescue workers later pulled a woman from the debris, a fire official said.

More than 10 inches of rain fell on Palomar Mountain, 6 inches in Julian and nearly 3.5 inches in Oceanside.