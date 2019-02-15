Over 100,000 Honda Ridgeline pickups trucks will be recalled for potential fuel leaks. File Photo by Mohammad Kheirkhah/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- More than 107,000 Honda Ridgeline pickup trucks are being recalled due to a flaw that can spark fire after exposure to corrosive soap found in car washes.

"Exposure to acids, such as from car wash soaps, can result in the fuel pump feed port cracking," leading to an increased risk of fires," the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced in a statement.

Over time, it said, the corrosion could lead to cracks that allow gasoline to leak.

Honda said Friday 106,683 Ridgelines are subject to the recall, which affects 2017, 2018 and 2019 models. The recalls will begin March 7.

The recall action comes amid a Ford recall this week for 1.8 million vehicles, including its F-150 pickup truck, a Ridgeline competitor.

The Ridgeline is also involved in the Takata air bag recall, joining the large recall list a year ago.