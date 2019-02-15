Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld said he took the first steps toward running for the Republican nomination for president against Donald Trump in 2020.

Speaking at an event in New Hampshire, Weld announced he has formed an exploratory committee for a presidential run.

He hopes to appeal to the Republican and independents who don't support Trump but don't want a Democrat in office.

"[O]ur president is simply too unstable to carry out the duties of the highest executive office -- which include the specific duty to take care that laws be faithfully executed -- in a competent and professional matter," Weld said. "It upsets me that our energies as a society are being sapped by the president's culture of divisiveness."

Weld, who was governor of Massachusetts from 1991 to 1997, ran as a Libertarian for vice president in 2016 on a ticket with former New Mexico Gov. Gary Johnson. He rejoined the Republican Party this month.

"[B]ut I want to not dribble around the court, I want to go right for the hoop. If I you want to go one-on-one, you have to go as an R," Weld said.

"It is time for all people of good will to take a stand and plant a flag...It's for this reason that I have today established an Exploratory Committee to pursue the possibility for my running for the Presidency of the United States as a Republican in the 2020 election."