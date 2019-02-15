Aurora, Ill., shooting leaves multiple people injured

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Law enforcement agencies responded to reports of an active shooter Friday in an industrial area of Aurora, Ill., an incident that left multiple people injured, officials said.

An unnamed spokesperson for Mercy Medical Center told CNN that the hospital and Rush Copley Medical Center have received multiple people with injuries from the shooting.

A city official told the network that among the injured were four police officers, each in stable condition.

The City of Aurora's Twitter account said police apprehended a shooter about 45 minutes after the shooting began. The area was on lockdown.

The residential area surrounding the industrial park where the shooting took place was blocked off with multiple emergency vehicles belonging to the Aurora Police Department, the Kane County Sheriff's Office, DuPage County Sheriff's Office, state police and local fire departments staged nearby, The Beacon-News in Aurora reported. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also responded to the scene.

West Aurora School District 129 held all students in the district in place, changing afternoon dismissal schedules pending the resolution of the active shooting.

This is a developing story.