Trump 'in very good health,' on increased dose of cholesterol medication

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Donald Trump "remains in very good health overall," his physician, Dr. Sean Conley, said Thursday in a report on the president's annual physical, though he did increase the dosage of his cholesterol medication.

Conley issued a memo giving a general overview of Trump's Feb. 8 physical exam at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md.

Conley and 11 board-certified specialists conducted the 4-hour examination, which included laboratory tests. None of the procedures required sedation or anesthesia.

"After taking into account all the laboratory results, examinations and specialist recommendations, it is my determination that the president remains in very good health overall," he said.

The memo said Trump is taking an increased dose -- from 10 mg to 40 mg -- of rosuvastatin, a medication used to treat high cholesterol and triglyceride levels. His cholesterol level was 196, down from 223 last year.

Conley said "there were no findings of significance or chances" to report regarding the president's health.

Trump's weight was 243 pounds -- an increase of 4 pounds compared to last year's exam -- which now makes him obese according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Last year's examination was performed by Rear Adm. Dr. Ronny Jackson, who was later nominated to head the Department of Veterans Affairs. Jackson ultimately withdrew his nomination amid accusations of drinking on the job and overprescribing medication to patients. Jackson, who denied the allegations, also later withdrew as the White House chief medical adviser and became a member of the White House medical unit.

Last Saturday, he was reinstalled as assistant to the president and chief medical adviser. He did not perform this year's exam.

In January 2018, Jackson said Trump's health is "excellent" compared with other 71-year-old American men, though he has a common form of heart disease.

Trump, who does not drink alcohol or smoke, enjoys fast food.

"The president received a diet and exercise plan last year after his annual physical, but the president admits he has not followed it religiously," Hogan Gidley, the principal deputy White House press secretary, told CNN last week.

Allen Cone contributed to this report.