Melania Trump makes Valentine's cards with young patients

First lady Melania Trump creates Valentine's Day crafts as she visits with sick children at the Children's Inn on the campus of the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Md. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

First lady Melania Trump hugs Amani, 13, of Mombasa, Kenya, with sickle cell disease, on Thursday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- For the second year in a row, first lady Melania Trump spent Valentine's Day crafting with young patients at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Md.

She visited the youngsters who are staying at the Children's Inn, a place for families to live while their children receive treatment for cancer and other rare diseases. Upon entering the residence, she immediately recognized one young girl from her visit last year.

"I remember you from last year," she said to the girl. "How are you feeling?"

Trump broke out the scissors and colors to help the youngsters make candy boxes, which they then filled with chocolates, cookies and other treats at the candy bar. She helped one child track down a pink marker because "she loves pink."

At other tables, Trump helped the children make snow globes and candy grams. At a station dedicated to "favorite things," she wrote "my favorite city is Washington" on a paper heart.

Before leaving, a 13-year-old boy gifted the first lady a silver necklace with the words "faith" and "hope." It matched a bracelet he wore.

She hugged the boy and thanked him for the "special gift."

The boy also presented Trump with a bouquet of white roses on behalf of the Children's Inn.

"Thank you so much," she said. "Stay strong you guys."