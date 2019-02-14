Retailer Amazon announced Thursday it has canceled a plan to build a second headquarters campus in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI . | License Photo

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Retail giant Amazon said Thursday it's given up plans to open a second headquarters campus in New York City -- canceling a major project that was hailed by leaders and promised to add billions to the city economy.

The announcement ended several months of acrimony among some legislators and experts that was generated by the plan.

Amazon selected Queens and suburban Washington, D.C., in November for its so-called "HQ2" locations, which is an expansion plan by Amazon to establish itself away from its main headquarters in Seattle. Several lawmakers balked at the move, saying New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave up too much in incentives to attract Amazon.

The decision came a week after New York Democrats picked state Sen. Michael Gianaris, a leading Amazon critic, to the critical Public Authorities Control Board, which has oversight of a $505 million construction grant for the project. Gianaris said he opposed the deal at its core and did not think re-negotiations would change his opinion.

"After much thought and deliberation, we've decided not to move forward with our plans to build a headquarters for Amazon in Long Island City, Queens," Amazon said in a statement. "For Amazon, the commitment to build a new headquarters requires positive, collaborative relationships with state and local elected officials who will be supportive over the long-term.

"While polls show that 70 percent of New Yorkers support our plans and investment, a number of state and local politicians have made it clear that they oppose our presence and will not work with us to build the type of relationships that are required to go forward with the project we and many others envisioned in Long Island City."

Amazon said it would not reopen its search for another campus to replace New York City. The announcement doesn't affect the planned campus in Crystal City, Md. or another Amazon facility in Nashville, Tenn.

The Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, a critic of Amazon, criticized the company for failing to address the concerns raised by opponents to the HQ2 plan.

"Rather than addressing the legitimate concerns that have been raised by many New Yorkers Amazon says 'you do it our way or not at all, we will not even consider the concerns of New Yorkers,'" Chelsea Connor, director of communications for the union, said in an emailed statement.

"That's not what a responsible business would do."