A year after Parkland, Florida governor calls for grand jury investigation of school safety

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has asked for a grand jury investigation into school safety measures in Broward County, where 17 people died in the Parkland shooting attack a year ago.
DeSantis announced the request Wednesday, surrounded by relatives of those killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. A grand jury could issue subpoenas, look for potential failures and determine how the Broward district allocated resources for campus safety. It could also explore whether school officials diverted bond funds that were "solicited for school safety initiatives."
"Although protecting our students is a perpetual process, there are steps we can take immediately to improve safety in our schools," DeSantis said in a statement. "While we cannot bring back the innocents we lost, we can honor their memory by learning from the mistakes that were made and resolving to swiftly correct all those within our control."
Nikolas Cruz, a former MSD student, confessed to killing 13 students and four faculty members in the Feb. 14, 2018, Parkland attack. He could face the death penalty.
DeSantis' call came on the eve of the one-year anniversary of the shooting. Thursday, MSD students will mark the event by serving breakfast to first responders at the school. Classes will be let out early and observe a moment of silence around the time of the attack.
A ceremony honoring the shooting victims will be held in a nearby park. Students and relatives are also expected to attend a nondenominational ceremony at a temporary temple in neighboring Coral Springs, which will remain open until May. Counseling and therapy dogs will be available Thursday, school officials said.
Many problems a grand jury could investigate were brought to light by local news reports, including the discovery of $55 million in school safety funds that were rejected in 2013. School safety initiatives were promised but never took place and Florida districts often hid crimes that occurred on campuses, the reports said.
A grand jury would not, however, be able to remove Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie from office, as many grieving parents have asked. Runcie said he supports a statewide grand jury investigation.
"I agree with Gov. DeSantis for wanting to know how all school districts in Florida manage money and security issues that impact school safety," Runcie said in a statement. "Broward County Public Schools welcomes any review or investigation that could result in improved safety and security in our own district and school districts across the state. What we learn individually and from each other will make us all better and will benefit our students and teachers."
"The district is spiraling out of control," Lori Alhadeff, who won a seat on the Broward County School Board after her daughter died in the Parkland shooting, said. "There has been a long history of incompetence of Superintendent Runcie. All I ever wanted was the truth justice and change."
The Education Department and Department of Juvenile Justice will also work together to review the PROMISE program, which Cruz was part of when he attended MSD. The goal is to determine whether the program is effective and what impact it has on school safety.
Survivors of the Parkland attack, relatives and advocates have demanded accountability at every level. The March for Our Lives national gun control campaign rallied young people after the shooting and influenced nearly 70 gun-related Florida laws passed in 2018 -- the most since the aftermath of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Connecticut.
Parkland also ignited the ongoing debate about whether teachers should be armed. Broward schools rejected state funding for that purpose, opting instead to hire more armed officers.
MSD added more security and resource officers and more gates and locking hardware. A total of 52 new security cameras were added at the school and the number of entrances was limited to four. Students there must wear identification at all times.
March for Our Lives demands action on guns
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Emma Gonzalez took the stage at the Washington, D.C., march for 6 minutes and 20 seconds
, the length of time the shooting went on at the school on February 14. She also read the names of those who died. Photo by David Tulis /UPI | License Photo
The view from above as demonstrators move down Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo
Students, parents and teachers marched on the Capitol in support of gun restrictions and school safety. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo
Paul McCartney
and Billie Jean King join the demonstration in New York City. McCartney said, "One of my best friends was killed in gun violence right around here. So, it's important to me." He was referring to Beatles bandmate John Lennon. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Marchers dressed in white in New York hold up photos of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shootings. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Demonstrators in New York carry American flags. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Crowds jammed the area around the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo
A tear falls from a protester's eye while listening to speakers in New York. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Young activists are pushing for changes to gun laws all over the United States, with support from parents, teachers and schools. Students have walked out of classrooms, held moments of silence and demaded action from lawmakers since the Parkland shooting. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo
Protests took place in dozens of cities across the United States --
the biggest in Washington, D.C. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo
A total of 843 related protests were planned for Saturday, at least one in every state and every continent except Antarctica Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo
Activists were calling for high-powered firearms like the AR-15 assault rifle used in the Parkland shooting to be outlawed. The student activists have also called for solutions such as bullet-proof glass in school windows and doors. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo
Demonstrators surround a police car during the march in Washington. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo
Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., participates in the D.C. march. Photo by David Tulis /UPI | License Photo
Celebrities including Oprah Winfrey and George and Amal Clooney helped fund the march. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
Common and Andra Day perform "Rise Up" to open the D.C. march. Photo by David Tulis /UPI | License Photo
Demi Lovato performs "Skyscraper" during the D.C. march. Photo by David Tulis /UPI | License Photo
About 20 speakers
, most of them young, addressed a diverse crowd of supporters. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo
The crowds at the D.C. march included survivors or family members from other school shootings. Photo by Mark Wallheiser /UPI | License Photo
The teens in the movement are targeting the powerful National Rifle Association. Photo by Mark Wallheiser /UPI | License Photo
Ariana Grande performs "Be Alright" during the D.C. march. Photo by David Tulis /UPI | License Photo
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student David Hogg addresses the D.C. rally. Photo by David Tulis /UPI | License Photo
Thousands of young people, traveling from all over the country, participated in the D.C. march. Photo by David Tulis /UPI | License Photo
Naomi Wadler, 11, of Alexandria, Va., addresses the D.C. march. She had led a walko
ut at her elementary school last month. "I’m here today to represent the African-American girls [killed by gun violence] who don’t always make the front pages of the newspapers," she said. Photo by David Tulis /UPI | License Photo
Participants swallow up two police vans on a side street trying to make it to the D.C. march. Photo by Mark Wallheiser /UPI | License Photo
Participants crowd Constitution Avenue during the D.C. march. Photo by David Tulis /UPI | License Photo
Students from schools that experienced gun violence listen during the D.C. rally. Photo by David Tulis /UPI | License Photo
Thousands of people marched in solidarity in Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Demonstrators crowded around City Hall in LA. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
At the downtown Los Angeles
rally, Mayor Eric Garcetti called it a historic day led by the nation's future leaders. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Many teenagers at the rallies said they are looking forward to voting as soon as they turn 18. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Miley Cyrus performs "The Climb" during the D.C. march. Photo by David Tulis /UPI | License Photo
Demonstrators line Constitution Avenue in D.C. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
Thousands marched in LA. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Marchers move past Trump International Hotel and Tower at the New York demonstration. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Supporters of the march gather along Pennsylvania Avenue in D.C. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo
Protesters demand action on access to guns at the D.C. march. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
A young participant at the march at San Francisco City Hall. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo
Supporters hang signs along the fence surrounding the Andrew Jackson Statue in Layfayette Square outside the White House. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo
Protest signs line the fence. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo
Families join the San Francisco protest. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo
0 of 0