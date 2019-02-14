Trending Stories

U.S. charges former USAF intelligence officer with spying for Iran
Trump: U.S., Colombia working together on Venezuela
FEMA Administrator Brock Long resigns
U.N. court says it has authority to decide Iran's request to thaw $2B in assets
Lawmakers submit bipartisan bill to avoid second shutdown

Kacey Musgraves, Lady Gaga win at the Grammys

Al Pacino to star in Amazon drama series 'The Hunt'
Airbus ending production of A380, world's largest airliner
A year after Parkland, Florida governor calls for grand jury investigation of school safety
Ginnifer Goodwin to co-star in 'Why Women Kill'
Google Doodle celebrates Valentine's Day
 
