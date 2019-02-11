New retail technology aims to bring customers back to the store

Trending Stories

Trump: Not 'happy' with bipartisan deal, but doesn't expect shutdown
Drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman convicted of trafficking, conspiracy
4 malnourished kids, 2 locked in cage found in Texas home
Ex-boyfriend arrested in connection to Valerie Reyes's death
Winter storm grounds 2,200 flights

Photo Gallery

 
Notable deaths of 2019

Latest News

Rosa Salazar calls 'Alita' relevant in current political climate
Ex-boyfriend arrested in connection to Valerie Reyes's death
Parkland report card: Accountability mixed a year after mass shooting
Famous birthdays for Feb. 13: Mena Suvari, Peter Gabriel
UPI Almanac for Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
 
Back to Article
/