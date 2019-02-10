Police find underground gang hideout, shooting range in California

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- A police department in Southern California has found a secret shooting range and hideout under an alleged gang member's home.

The Fontana Police Department in San Bernardino County was serving a search warrant Thursday when officers uncovered a manhole and a ladder under it. It led to an underground hiding area and an additional place for a shooting range.

Found were numerous weapons and several thousand round of ammunition, including a 100-round drum for an AR-15.

The suspects, whose names were not announced, were booked without incident, according to the police department.

"Friendly message to anyone who wants to engage in illegal activity and be a member of a gang," the department posted Thursday on Facebook along with photos. "We will never give up on keeping our community safe and free of violence. We are the champions at Hide n Seek and no man hole will help you.

"If you hide we will find you. If you run you will go to jail tired. If you do crime in our city, we will hunt you in the pursuit of justice for our community."

In the post, the department recommended they put as "put as much effort as you did in your underground cave, into becoming a productive member of society. You will thank us later for this advice."