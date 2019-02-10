Girl, 4, dies after falling from New York apartment window

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- A 4-year-old girl died after falling from the window of a New York City apartment building, authorities said.

The New York Police Department said the girl fell from the fourth floor window of her apartment in the Bronx before 5 p.m. Saturday, NBC New York reported.

The girl was reportedly able to climb over an air conditioning unit in the apartment and fell out of the window to the concrete below.

She was later pronounced dead after being taken to Lincoln Hospital.

Authorities said two adults were in the home with the girl, who was autistic at the time of the incident, CBS New York reported.

An 18-year-old woman was watching the child while her mother napped in the apartment.

No arrests were immediately made and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.