Wells Fargo customers continued to complain Friday about a glitch that is preventing them from banking online. Photo by Ken Wolter/Shutterstock.com

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Customers continued to criticize Wells Fargo about glitches Friday affecting ATMs, as well as mobile and online banking -- problems the bank said were mostly fixed.

Some customers grumbled about not receiving direct deposits and having access to their accounts online, CBS News reported. Others griped about their cards being declined and being unable to pay bills online.

Wells Fargo said it had fixed ATM and other online services Thursday night, but added that its consumer credit card and mortgage balance features weren't yet working again.

"We continue to work on restoring all our services as soon as possible, and encourage customers to contact us if they have questions or concerns," Wells Fargo said in a statement just before midnight EST Thursday night.

"We apologize for the inconvenience caused by these system issues, and we want our customers to know that any Wells Fargo fees incurred as a result of these issues will be reversed. We will provide updates as we complete the restoration of all services for customers," the company added.

The bank said on its Twitter account Thursday afternoon that power was cut off at one of its facilities due to smoke found during routine maintenance, creating a "contained issue." Wells Fargo said that the problem resulted in "intermittent outages" that also affected Wells Fargo ATMs and credit cards.

Wells Fargo stressed that the problems with its electronic services were not due to a cyberattack of any kind.

The incident was the latest in bad news that has hit the country's fourth-largest bank. In December, Wells Fargo agreed to pay a $575 million civil settlement after it admitted employees created millions of customer accounts that were potentially unauthorized between 2011 and 2015.

The settlement was in addition to millions of dollars in settlements and fines Wells Fargo had already paid due to the scandal. Last November, the bank confirmed that about 545 customers going through foreclosure proceedings lost their homes after they were mistakenly denied loan modifications due to an internal computing error.