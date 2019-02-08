Trump to undergo second physical exam Friday

Former White House doctor Ronny Jackson will not examine President Donald Trump for his annual physical this year, but he is back in the White House as part of its medical staff. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump will undergo his second physical examination as commander-in-chief, but will do it without Dr. Ronny Jackson, who gave him a clean bill of health before controversy struck the physician last year.

Trump will instead be examined Friday by White House physician Dr. Sean Conley, a Navy officer who replaced Jackson after Trump nominated him to be the next secretary for veteran affairs in 2018, the New York Times reported.

Jackson withdrew his name from consideration for the post in April amid accusations of ethical misconduct, including that he recklessly prescribed drugs and wrecked a government vehicle.

Jackson returned to the White House this month as assistant to the president and chief medical adviser. The Trump administration also submitted his name to increase his naval rank from rear admiral to two-star admiral.

Last January, Jackson said Trump's health was "excellent" compared to other 71-year-old American men in health results. The physician added that Trump scored a perfect 30 out of 30 on the Montreal Cognitive Assessment aimed at detecting mild cognitive impairment and Alzheimer's disease, ABC News reported.

At the time, Trump faced questions about his mental fitness after the book Fire and Fury was released. The book alleged that some close to the president questioned his mental capacity, The Hill newspaper reported.

An Iraq War veteran, Jackson was appointed as White House physician in 2006 and served under Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama before continuing in the position under Trump, according to his Navy biography.