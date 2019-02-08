Supreme Court blocks Louisiana abortion law

Abortion advocates and anti-abortion activists square off at the Supreme Court during the March for Life anti-abortion rally, in Washington, D.C. on January 18, 2019. The march took place on the 46th anniversary of the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision federally legalizing abortion. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court Thursday blocked a Louisiana abortion access law that opponents say would limit the state to a single doctor who could perform the procedure.

The decision was 5-4 with conservative Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. joining the four liberals voting to stay Louisiana's Unsafe Abortion Protection Act that was enacted in 2014, the New York Times reported.

The law requires doctors to have admitting privileges to a hospital within 30 miles of where the operation is being performed, a regulation Louisiana sees as necessary to provide a higher level of physician care, CNN reported.

The nonprofit advocacy organization the Center for Reproductive Rights, which is the opponent to the law, argued that if allowed to go into effect it would leave a single doctor who could provide abortions in the state.

"If this law goes into effect, most women in Louisiana will have nowhere to go in the state to access abortion and will be forced to travel to other states," it said in a tweet Thursday.

In 2017, the law was struck down by the Federal District Court in Baton Rouge, but that decision was later reversed by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit in New Orleans.

With the law to go into effect Friday, the Center for Reproductive Rights requested the emergency halt Feb. 1, which the Supreme Court voted in agreement to allow for deliberations.

That halted stayed until Thursday when the Supreme Court voted to stay the hold on the law while a lower court decision in favor of the law is challenged for appeal, NBC News reported.

The Center for Reproductive Rights welcomed the news.

"The Supreme Court has stepped in under the wire to protect the rights of Louisiana women," said the Center for Reproductive Rights President and CEO Nancy Northup said in a statement following the vote. "The three clinics left in Louisiana can stay open while we ask the Supreme Court to hear our case."