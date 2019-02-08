Seattle area getting another round of heavy snow -- and more next week

Snow blankets the ground in Snohomish County, Wash., on Wednesday after a winter storm. Forecasters said Friday the area would be hit with more this weekend. Photo courtesy Snohomish County Sheriff/Twitter

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- For the second time this week, the Pacific Northwest is bracing for snow -- and this time will see as many as 8 inches in the Seattle area, forecasters said Friday.

Meteorologist Cliff Mass called the storm "one of the greatest snow events in decades" for Seattle, and said the snow would begin falling Friday afternoon and last into Saturday.

"If you can, work from home," Mass said. "Use light rail if you are in Seattle. If you drive to work or school, head home early (before noon). And if you drive, park in a location that you will avoid hills."

A winter storm warning is in effect for much of western Washington, where up to 8 inches were expected in some locations. Most school districts in the Puget Sound area have already announced early closures.

Snow will also cover parts of Oregon, northern Idaho, northwest Montana during the day on Friday, intensifying in the Seattle metro area, the Cascades and Sierra Friday night.

On Saturday, the snow will taper off in western Washington, but continues in most other parts of the Northwest and northern Rockies. Heavy snow will continue in the Sierra crest in western Nevada.

A slew of outbound and incoming flights were canceled at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, the Port of Seattle said.

Light snow started early Friday in the northern Cascade foothills and was expected to reach Snohomish County by noon before moving into King County and metro Seattle.

A snowstorm earlier this week brought almost 3 inches to the area and forecasters expect a third next week. The city averages less than an inch of snow in February.

"This February in Seattle is going to be remembered for brutal winter weather for many folks not used to it," meteorologist Ryan Maue said.