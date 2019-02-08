Authorities said a large shipment of drugs was disguised in audio equipment on January 11, ready for transport from California to Australia. Photo courtesy Australian Federal Police

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- U.S. and Australian authorities have nabbed a record meth bust at a Los Angeles port -- nearly 2 tons of methamphetamine ready to be shipped overseas.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced the seizure Thursday, saying a Jan. 11 search turned up more than 3,800 pounds of meth, 56 pounds of cocaine and 11 pounds of heroin. Officials said the drugs weighed 1.7 tons.

The shipment, marked as "loudspeakers," was bound for Australia, the CBP statement said.

"Along with our law enforcement partners here and around the world, we continue in a day-to-day battle against the blight of methamphetamine that continues to devastate our communities," said Joseph Macias, special agent-in-charge for Homeland Security Investigations in Los Angeles.

"Through a collaborative effort -- pooling our information, resources and expertise -- we are keeping this dangerous contraband from reaching our streets and potentially saving lives."

U.S. authorities said it was the largest-ever domestic seizure of methamphetamine.

The Australian Federal Police said the Victorian Joint Organized Crime Task Force was tipped off about a large-scale drug shipment from a suspected syndicate in California.

The AFP contacted U.S. authorities and began an investigation with the HSI's Border Enforcement Security Task Force, to try and catch the shipment before it left the United States.

"This is the biggest ever seizure of methamphetamine ... stopped before it had a chance to reach Australian streets," said AFP Asst. Commissioner Bruce Hill. "By stopping this, we have ensured criminals will not profit from the immense pain these drugs would have caused our community."

Australian authorities said two Americans were arrested -- a 52-year-old man and 46-year-old woman -- along with four Australians, who were scheduled to appear in Melbourne court Friday.