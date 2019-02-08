Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and owner of the Washington Post, has accused the National Enquirer in a blog post Thursday of blackmail and extortion. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Jeff Bezos has accused the National Enquirer of blackmail and extortion in an escalating feud that the billionaire founder of Amazon says is rife with political overtones.

Bezos wrote in a blog post Thursday David Pecker, CEO of Enquirer owner American Media, threatened to publish intimate photos of him and girlfriend Lauren Sanchez unless he and his investigator, Gavin de Becker, made a statement that they believed the tabloid's coverage of him was not politically motivated.

The Washington Post, which Bezos owns, has been a longtime critic of Trump. The president, in turn, has had the newspaper in his crosshairs for criticism.

Last month, Bezos and his wife of 25 years announced they were divorcing just before the Enquirer ran a story of an affair between Bezos and Sanchez.

"If we do not agree to affirmatively publicize that specific lie, they say they'll publish the photos, and quickly," Bezos wrote about the Enquirer threat, backed up by supposedly emails from an AMI attorney to a lawyer representing de Becker.

"And there's an associated threat: They'll keep the photos on hand and publish them in the future if we ever deviate from that lie. Be assured, no real journalists ever propose anything like what is happening here," Bezos wrote.

The email from Jon Fine, deputy general counsel for AMI to Marty Singer, de Becker's attorney, mentions that AMI would "not to publish, distribute, share, or describe unpublished texts and photos" of Bezos upon the billionaire dropping his claim that AMI's coverage was politically motivated.

Bezos went on to suggest that AMI's threat could violate an immunity deal with special counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating Trump in connection with the Russian collusion case.

When the Enquirer reported on Bezos and Sanchez's affair, accompanied by private emails and other confidential information, Bezos hired de Becker in an effort to find the source of the leak. Michael Sanchez, a friend of Pecker and brother of Lauren Sanchez, denied being the leak. De Becker suggested that the tabloid's investigation was politically motivated.

A U.S. attorney spokesman in Manhattan declined to comment on Bezos's extortion claim by AMI and how it could impact its immunity deal in the Trump case, the Washington Post reported.

AMI Media has also not issued a response.