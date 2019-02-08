Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker will testify Friday in what's expected to be a dramatic hearing before the House judiciary committee after an assurance from lawmakers he wouldn't be subpoenaed.

The hearing will begin at 9:30 a.m. EST and streamed live.

Whitaker will be questioned about his relationship with President Donald Trump and concerns he might impede special counsel Robert Mueller's long-running Russia investigation. It's a chance for the new Democrat-controlled House to flex its authority as it begins an inquiry into Moscow's interference in the 2016 election.

Late Thursday, though, there was considerable doubt about Whitaker's appearance. He gave an ultimatum, saying he would only testify if the House dropped its threat of a subpoena. Judiciary committee chairman Ralph Nadler, D-N.Y., who'd taken steps to a subpoena as a last-resort measure, said there would be no need for one if he showed up "prepared to respond to questions from our members."

RELATED House Democrats take first step to access Trump tax returns

A few hours later, Nadler tweeted, "CONFIRMED: Acting Attorney General Whitaker will appear."

Nadler told CNN Democrats will not be intimidated by Trump.

"There are a whole list of questions we don't know the answers to about foreign interference in the election, foreign influence over this administration and garden variety corruption, interference with justice, obstruction of justice and abuse of power in many ways," he said. "We can't allow the administration to stonewall us."

RELATED House intelligence committee will send Russia testimony to Mueller

Nadler also warned Whitaker that if he can't fully answer a specific question, "we are prepared to handle your concerns on a case-by-case basis, both during and after [the] hearing."

Trump has repeatedly called the Justice Department investigation a "witch hunt" and has made similar assessments for House Democrats who've started their own probes since taking the majority in January. Thursday, he called it "presidential harassment" and said Republicans never gave such treatment to President Barack Obama and "there would be no time left to run government."

Whitaker was appointed acting attorney general in November after Jeff Sessions resigned from the post. Before that, Whitaker was Sessions' chief of staff. His appointment was controversial from the beginning because he has not been confirmed by the Senate. The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear a case challenging Whitaker's legitimacy.

Trump has since nominated William Barr as the next attorney general. The Senate judiciary committee voted along party lines Thursday to advance his nomination to the full Senate for a vote next week.