Winter storm pounds central U.S., Seattle bracing for snowy weekend

A man tries to find the sidewalk after crossing a downtown street as snow begins to fall in St. Louis on January 12, 2019. Over 10 inches of snow blanketed the region during a snow storm on January 11, 2019. Another winter storm pounded the central United States with snow and heavy winds on Thursday.

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- A winter storm brought heavy snow, ice and winds to the central United States Thursday, as another storm is expected to hit Seattle over the weekend.

The steadiest snowfall took place in from Minnesota through Wisconsin to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan on Thursday, as the storm caused hazardous travel conditions and power outages.

"Along with increasingly heavy snowfall, winds will contribute to deteriorating travel conditions as blowing and drifting snow obscures roadways and limits visibility," AccuWeather Meteorologist Faith Eherts said.

Slick road conditions caused several car accidents in eastern Kansas on Wednesday and more icy conditions were expected in Kansas City, Omaha and Des Moines.

Nearly 150,000 customers in Michigan were without power as a result of the storm and another 12,000 in Indiana experienced outages, according to Power Outage.US.

Another storm is set to hit Washington state and bring heavy snowfall from early Friday through Saturday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS issued a winter storm warning for the interior lowlands area, with 4 to 6 inches of snow expected for about 24 hours from noon on Friday through Saturday.

The agency also issued winter weather advisories in the northern and southwestern portions of the state.

Some forecast models predicted "potentially crippling snowfall amounts for the Seattle, Everett, (and the) Tacoma area westward to the Olympics," according to CNN.

Seattle could experience 8-12 inches of snow while 3 inches of snow are expected along Washington's coast.

More than a foot of snow could also fall in areas including Olympics and Puget Sound.

Other possible conditions include below freezing weather and wind gusts between 20 mph and 30 mph in Seattle and up to 60 mph in the northern Puget Sound and Olympics region.