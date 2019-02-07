Wells Fargo outage affects mobile, online banking, ATMs

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Wells Fargo is addressing "systems issues" affecting its online and mobile app services, the San Francisco-based bank said Thursday.

At about 12:45 p.m. EST Wells Fargo said on its Twitter account power had been terminated at one of its facilities due to the presence of smoke found by routine maintenance. More than three hours earlier, the bank said on Twitter customers "may be experiencing an issue" with its online services and mobile app.

"We're working to restore services as soon as possible," Wells Fargo said. "We apologize for the inconvenience."

The problems, which Wells Fargo said include "intermittent outages," also affected Wells Fargo ATMs and credit cards, Fox Business reported. By 1:30 p.m. EST, pages on WellsFargo.com would not load, either.

The issue Thursday was the company's second in a week, after some bank customers couldn't log into their accounts on Friday, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Wells Fargo has dealt with a string of controversies in recent years.

In December, the bank agreed to pay a $575 million civil settlement after it admitted employees created millions of customer accounts that were potentially unauthorized between 2011 and 2015. The settlement tacked onto the hundreds of millions of dollars in settlements and fines Wells Fargo had already paid due to the scandal.

A month earlier, Wells Fargo admitted about 545 customers going through foreclosure proceedings lost their homes after they were mistakenly denied loan modifications due to an internal computing error.