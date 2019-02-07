Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Authorities are assessing damage to several buildings in downtown San Francisco Thursday after a digging crew hit a natural gas line that exploded, sending a great fireball into the air.

Officials said a Verizon crew were installing fiber-optic cables underground Wednesday when they struck the Pacific Gas and Electric line at Geary Boulevard and Parker Avenue, near the University of San Francisco in the city's Presidio area.

A 40-foot fireball stretched into the air for about two hours before it was put out, San Francisco Fire Chief Joanne Hayes-White said.

The explosion and resulting fireball damaged five buildings near the intersection. Hundreds of San Franciscans lost power and gas service, and some were evacuated. Power was restored hours later, but the gas is still switched off.

PG&E said it took a little more than two hours to cap the line because of the complex web lines underground crews had to navigate, KGO-TV reported.

"I turned around I saw the flame growing behind me. It just kind of started erupting and I actually thought it was a bomb for a second," witness Michael Comstock said.

No injuries were reported.